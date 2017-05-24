* Six ministers hold informal consultations in Vienna
* Saudi, Russia, Iraq support extending cuts by 9 months
* Deeper production curbs still seen as unlikely
By Alex Lawler and Vladimir Soldatkin
VIENNA, May 24 OPEC and non-OPEC ministers meet
for informal consultations in Vienna on Wednesday in a
last-ditch bid to agree the duration of oil output cuts as they
seek to clear a global stocks overhang that has pulled down the
price of crude.
The top oil producer in OPEC, Saudi Arabia, favours
extending the output curbs by nine months rather than the
initially planned six months, to speed up market rebalancing and
prevent crude prices from sliding back below $50 per barrel.
OPEC members Iraq and Algeria as well as top non-OPEC
producer Russia also support a nine-month extension but some
Gulf OPEC members including Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates
have pointed to a need for further analysis.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets
formally in Vienna on Thursday to consider whether to prolong
the deal reached in December in which OPEC and 11 non-members
agreed to cut output by about 1.8 million barrels per day in the
first half of 2017.
On Wednesday, a ministerial monitoring committee consisting
of OPEC members Kuwait, Venezuela, Algeria and non-OPEC Russia
and Oman meets in the Austrian capital to discuss the progress
of cuts and their impact on global oil supply. Saudi Arabia,
which holds the current OPEC presidency, will also attend.
Several OPEC delegates said they expected the meetings on
Wednesday and Thursday to be relatively painless, resulting in
an output cut extension by nine months.
"I think the meeting will go smoothly," an OPEC delegate
said, referring to signs of consensus in the group including
Iran, which has fought Saudi Arabia in many recent OPEC
meetings.
Several delegates and ministers said they did not believe
cuts could be extended to a full year.
Possible surprises could include a deepening of the cuts,
but this would likely be minor because the non-OPEC producers
that are expected to join the accord for the first time on
Thursday, such as Turkmenistan and Egypt, are fairly small.
OPEC's cuts have helped push oil back above $50 a barrel,
giving a fiscal boost to producers. By 0750 GMT on Wednesday,
Brent crude was up 0.5 percent at around $54.50 a barrel.
But the price rise has spurred growth in the U.S. shale
industry, which is not participating in the output deal, thus
slowing the market's rebalancing with global stocks still near
record highs.
"This (stocks decline) is a bit tricky as production cuts
cause higher prices which will incentivize more production for
the U.S. shale oil and reduce the impact of the production cuts.
So it's a bit cyclical," said Sushant Gupta, research director
for consultancy Wood Mackenzie.
(Additional reporting by Ernest Scheyder, Rania El Gamal, Ahmad
Ghaddar; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Dale Hudson)