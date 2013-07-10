EU readies cash to help Ireland cut energy dependence on Brexit Britain
* Dublin in favour of power link to France, LNG import terminal
LONDON, July 10 OPEC's share of the world market will shrink in 2014 as rising supply of U.S. shale oil gives the exporter group little comfort from the fastest growth in world demand in four years.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries forecast in a monthly report that demand for its oil in 2014 would average 29.61 million barrels per day (bpd), down 250,000 bpd from 2013, as an increase in supply outside the group outstrips an expansion in world demand.
The report points to a looming supply surplus next year should it keep pumping oil at present levels. The 12-member group has a target to produce 30 million bpd and in June, it produced 380,000 bpd more than the target.
"This would imply a further build in global crude inventories, which currently stand at high levels," OPEC said in reference to the market outlook for next year. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jason Neely)
MOSCOW, March 5 Nigerian pirates have released seven Russian and one Ukrainian sailors after they were captured last month on the cargo ship the BBC Caribbean, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday, citing a human rights activist in Crimea.
NEW YORK, March 5 The energy sector is the stock market's dud so far in 2017 after a banner performance in 2016, and the rest of the year may also be rocky for investors due to the unclear path for crude oil prices.