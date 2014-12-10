LONDON Dec 10 Global demand for oil from OPEC
next year will be less than expected because of weaker growth in
consumption and the U.S. shale boom, the group said on
Wednesday, pointing to an increasing supply surplus in 2015.
In a monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) forecast demand for the group's oil
will drop to 28.92 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2015, down
280,000 bpd from its previous expectation.
The report follows OPEC's decision last month not to cut
output despite plunging prices, as top exporter Saudi Arabia
urged fellow members to combat the U.S. shale oil boom which has
been eroding OPEC's market share.
