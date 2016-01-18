LONDON Jan 18 OPEC forecast on Monday that oil
supply from non-member countries will post a
larger-than-expected decline this year due to the collapse in
prices, boosting the need for crude from the producer group.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said
in a report that supply outside OPEC would decline by 660,000
barrels per day (bpd) in 2016, led by the United States. Last
month, OPEC predicted a drop of 380,000 bpd.
OPEC's report also said its members pumped less oil in
December, reducing the excess supply in the market.
Production includng new OPEC member Indonesia fell by
210,000 bpd to 32.18 million bpd in December, the report said,
citing secondary sources.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Dale Hudson)