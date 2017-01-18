LONDON Jan 18 OPEC signalled a falling oil
supply surplus in 2017 on Wednesday as the producer group's
output declines from a record high and outside producers show
positive initial signs of complying with the first joint
supply-reduction deal since 2001.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries,
excluding Indonesia, pumped 33.085 million barrels per day (bpd)
last month, according to figures OPEC collects from secondary
sources, down 221,000 bpd from November, OPEC said in a monthly
report.
The November OPEC production figure was the highest since at
least 2008.
As well as reporting lower output from its own members, OPEC
cut its forecast of supply in 2017 from non-member countries
following pledges by Russia and other non-members to join OPEC
in limiting output.
OPEC now expects non-OPEC supply to rise by 120,000 bpd this
year, down from growth of 300,000 bpd last month, despite an
upwardly revised forecast of U.S. supply.
