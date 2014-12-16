DUBAI Dec 16 Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said
on Tuesday regional countries were not doing enough to lift sagging oil prices
that have nearly halved Iran's state revenues in six months.
"It is deplorable that the countries of the region do not cooperate on
falling oil prices and their negative implications," Zarif told visiting speaker
of Iraq's parliament Salim al-Jabouri, quoted by official IRNA news agency.
Iran's sanctions-hit economy has come under further strain due to falling
oil prices, which Iranian leaders have attributed to political conspiracy
hatched by regional rival Saudi Arabia and its Western backers, mainly the
United States.
(Reporting by Mehrdad Balali)