ANKARA Nov 27 Iran said on Friday that the removal of OPEC's quotas system was a historic mistake and its revival will be very difficult, state news agency IRNA quoted Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh as saying on Friday.

"Removing OPEC's quotas system was a historic mistake ... which was accepted by Iran's then government ... Its revival in the upcoming Vienna meeting is very difficult," he said.

