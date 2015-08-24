(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Aug 24 Saudi Arabia's strategy for
rebalancing the oil market through a period of lower prices
shows few signs of working so far - with rival producers
claiming they will raise output even as prices slide to new
lows.
Saudi policymakers insist the kingdom will maintain its
market share and let low prices take care of the surplus by
forcing cuts from higher cost producers and stimulating fuel
demand.
With prices down by more than half compared with the same
point in 2014, oil consumption is growing at some of the fastest
rates for a decade.
There are signs output growth from shale drillers and other
producers outside OPEC is starting to slow, but it is not
falling yet.
Within OPEC, other producers, principally Iraq and Iran, are
determined to continue raising their output even as prices
slump.
"We will be raising our oil production at any cost and we
have no alternative," Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said in
a news story carried on his ministry's website.
"If Iran's oil production hike is not done promptly, we will
be losing our market share permanently," Zanganeh added.
Saudi Arabia's strategy may not be enough to eliminate the
surplus and lead to a sustained rise in prices in the next two
or three years.
The resilience of non-OPEC output despite slumping prices,
coupled with a continued battle for market share within OPEC
itself, contributed to the "lost decade" in oil markets after
1986.
Oil producers and investors fear the same stalemate could be
playing out again.
SAUDI STRATEGY
"It is not the role of Saudi Arabia, or certain other OPEC
nations, to subsidise higher cost producer by ceding market
share," Oil Minister Ali Naimi told an audience in Berlin in
March.
"Saudi Arabia is called upon to make swift and dramatic cuts
in production. That policy was tried in the 1980s and it was not
a success. We will not make the same mistake again."
The Saudi calculation appears to be that as a low-cost
producer with massive financial reserves and almost no debt, the
kingdom can ride out an extended period of low prices better
than most others in the market.
Once higher cost and financially weaker producers have been
forced to cut their production, prices will rise and Saudi
Arabia will benefit from a combination of higher prices and
successfully defended market share.
The problem is that there are so far few signs of non-OPEC
output actually falling and other OPEC countries are currently
trying to increase, not restrict, their output.
SUPPLY RESILIENCE
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration,
shale production is already dropping and will continue falling
through the rest of the year and into 2016 unless prices recover
("Short-Term Energy Outlook" August 2015).
EOG Resources, one of the largest shale producers, expects
output will turn down in July and August and the rollover should
be evident when the data is published in September and October,
which would vindicate Saudi thinking.
But other shale producers, such as Pioneer, are more
bullish, and claim they will be able to continue increasing
output in the second half of 2015 and through 2016 even at
depressed prices.
Production records from North Dakota show output stalling
but still near its peak of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd).
Some reduction in output is also likely to come from
non-OPEC non-shale producers with conventional projects in Latin
America, Africa, the North Sea and other parts of the world.
Major international oil companies and leading independents
have all announced sharp cuts in their exploration and
production budgets which should in theory translate into lower
production over time.
The number of rigs drilling in the non-OPEC non-shale
segment of the market has fallen by more than 20 percent since
July 2014, according to rig counts published by Baker Hughes.
The International Energy Agency predicts non-OPEC supply
will be essentially flat in 2016, after growing by 1.0 million
bpd in 2015 and 2.4 million bpd in 2014.
But non-OPEC growth, from both shale and conventional
producers, could prove more resilient than Saudi Arabia, OPEC
and the IEA have assumed, in a replay of the 1980s.
LOST DECADE AGAIN?
"I just cannot understand how this low price can sustained
investment in high-cost oil areas, someone somewhere must be
losing his shirt," former OPEC secretary-general Ali Jaidah told
a closed conference in 1988.
"Saudi Arabia believes that the price war eventually will
eliminate much oil from non-OPEC producers, such as Britain and
the United States, because their oil is too expensive to
produce," the Wall Street Journal wrote in 1986. The exit of
this oil would make more room for OPEC production growth.
But while non-OPEC production stopped growing for four years
after 1985, it defied expectations it would fall, and started
rising strongly again in the early 1990s (link.reuters.com/qax45w).
MIT economist Morris Adelman explained: "The shock of the
oil price chilled investment. Non-OPEC production barely
increased from 1985 to 1992. But its failure to decline was a
great disappointment."
One reason production failed to decline was lower prices
stimulated a drive to make production much more efficient,
including the first widespread use of three dimensional seismic
surveys and horizontal drilling ("The Cartel in Retreat" 1993).
Meanwhile OPEC struggled to restrict its own supply. Saudi
Arabia insisted on maintaining its share of cartel production
while other countries, including Iraq, Iran, Kuwait and the UAE
all sought to increase theirs.
Everyone wanted market share, while expecting someone else
to cut production in order to support prices. The result was an
endless and self-defeating increase in OPEC output.
For almost 20 years, experts predicted demand growth,
coupled with a slowdown in non-OPEC supply, would enable OPEC to
increase output, eliminate excess capacity, and push prices much
higher.
But it never happened. Not until 2003 did oil prices move
sustainably above the level to which they had fallen in 1986 and
1987 in real terms.
VINDICATED AT LAST?
There are key differences between 1986 and the oil market
today. In 1986, there were estimated to be 6 million barrels per
day of spare capacity shut in among OPEC members, compared with
less than 2 million currently.
But there are also echoes, including Saudi Arabia's
insistence it will not cut production, attempts by Iran and Iraq
to boost theirs, and the resilience, so far, of non-OPEC output
in the face of slumping prices.
Saudi Arabia's strategy could yet be vindicated. It takes
time for a price crisis to work through to changes in production
and consumption.
There are lags in the production data. Output from shale
producers and the non-OPEC non-shale sector could already be
falling even though it is not evident in the official numbers
yet.
Demand is growing strongly, especially in the United States,
though doubts are emerging about that too, as China's economy
sputters.
Low prices could yet force bankruptcies in the U.S. shale
sector or voluntary cuts in production, and they will certainly
concentrate minds within OPEC.
If prices fall low enough for long enough it will force some
sort of crisis in the market, as happened at various times after
1986, and a rebalancing, at least temporarily.
But hopes that Saudi Arabia can force a swift realignment of
supply and demand without years of pain for all oil producers
are evaporating.
(Editing by William Hardy)