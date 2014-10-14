LONDON Oct 14 OPEC is unlikely to call an
emergency meeting as proposed by Venezuela, two OPEC sources
said on Tuesday, a sign the exporter group is in no rush to
discuss a collective response to the sharp drop in oil prices.
Venezuela last week became the first member of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to call for an
emergency meeting to arrest the slide in oil prices, which have
slid to below $88 a barrel, the lowest since 2010.
But the suggestion has met with a cool response from others
in OPEC, which appears split on what action if any should be
taken to halt the slide. The next scheduled OPEC meeting is on
Nov. 27 at OPEC's Vienna headquarters.
"The ordinary meeting is not very far away," said an OPEC
delegate, who declined to be identified by name. "It would be
surprising to meet before."
While the drop in prices has caused concern in some OPEC
countries, the chance of collective action looks unlikely.
Kuwait said on Sunday OPEC was unlikely to cut production, while
Saudi Arabia told OPEC that it raised output in September.
Indeed, Saudi Arabia has been telling oil market
participants that it is comfortable with lower prices, a policy
shift that may be aimed at retaining market share in years to
come, Reuters reported on Monday.
Another OPEC source downplayed the chance of an emergency
meeting taking place.
"No preparations are being made. It seems to have almost
died away," the source said.
The first delegate added that winter demand should support
the oil market in coming months and appreciation of the U.S.
dollar had partly offset the impact of lower oil prices for some
producers.
"At this time of the year, it is normal to have some price
weakness," the delegate said.
(Editing by William Hardy)