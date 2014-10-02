* Traders speculate OPEC price war looming
* Saudi has cut official selling prices
* Supply cut at November meeting not guaranteed
* Weak demand, strong supplies send Brent to 2-year low
By David Sheppard and Rania El Gamal
LONDON/DUBAI, Oct 2 Saudi Arabia's decision to
slash the official selling price for its oil has sparked trader
talk of an emerging OPEC price cutting war, as members of the
producer group could compete to defend their market share amid
ample supplies and tepid demand.
Industry and trading sources in the Middle East say there
was now a risk of a race to the bottom, at a time when many were
calling for unity from members of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as it faces one of the
steepest price slides since the financial crisis.
The group's next meeting in November will be closely-watched
to see whether it cuts supply. Benchmark Brent crude prices
continued to slide towards $90 a barrel on Thursday, a level
that leaves many OPEC members - and other large producers like
Russia - with painful budget gaps.
Some OPEC countries are becoming more worried about the
price drop and calling for supply cuts, but its core Gulf
members are still betting winter demand will revive the market.
"The Saudis will not cut unless it is a collective cut, they
have to hear that others are saying that as well," one industry
observer said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"It is like the start of a bad competition to see who's
willing to stay until the end."
International oil prices have fallen by 20 percent from a
year high above $115 a barrel in June as faster-than-expected
growth in U.S. shale oil output and the return of production in
Libya has contributed to a glut of crude in the market.
Demand is also growing at little over half the rate many
anticipated at the start of the year leading some to question
whether there has been a structural shift in the market. More
than three years of prices averaging near $110 a barrel have
curbed consumption as well as stimulating higher output.
Iraq and other OPEC members have also been cutting their
Official Selling Prices (OSPs) as Brent has fallen, though the
size of the Saudi price cut still surprised many observers.
Saudi lowered the price difference of its flagship Arab
light crude to benchmark crudes by more than $1 a barrel, a
substantial move in a cents-per-barrel business.
"These cuts are unexpectedly large," said one senior figure
at a major oil trading firm. "I think an element of forcing cuts
by other OPEC members by competition may play a role."
Carsten Fritsch, commodities analyst at Commerzbank said,
the price cuts had taken Saudi price differentials to the lowest
level since December 2008, when crude prices were collapsing
during the financial crisis.
"Such measures give rise to doubts about OPEC's longstanding
strategy of striving above all for price stability," Fritsch
said.
"OPEC appears to be gearing up for a price war. We therefore
do not expect prices to stabilise until this impression
disappears and OPEC returns to coordinated production cuts."
The German bank, which had the second-highest forecast for
Brent prices next year in a Reuters monthly poll published this
week, on Thursday lowered its 2015 Brent forecast to $105 a
barrel from $110 a barrel saying OPEC would eventually be forced
to cut output.
CHANGE OF POLICY?
Some trading sources said the Saudi price cut may just be a
response to market conditions rather than an official change in
output policy, though the world's largest exporter has so far
kept supply to global markets steady-to-slightly-higher through
September.
"There is a seasonal softening in demand and I think that
the marketing strategy of Aramco is to accommodate the shift
down with lower prices to protect the kingdom's own market
share," said Sadad al-Husseini, a former top executive at
Aramco.
Saudi Arabia and its Gulf state allies in the United Arab
Emirates and Kuwait are better placed to weather a period of
lower prices than any other OPEC member or major oil producer,
having run a substantial budget surplus for years.
Some analysts say the kingdom can afford to see rivals like
Iran and Russia suffer a period of low prices, while also
potentially curbing some investment in higher-priced oil
projects that have contributed to the glut in supplies from
North America.
These so-called 'marginal cost' projects such as Canadian
tar sands and the shale oil plays in the Bakken in North Dakota
and Eagle Ford in Texas generally require a price of at least
$70-$80 a barrel to keep operating.
But even prices slipping towards $90 a barrel may curb the
appetite for further investment. Already Norway's state-owned
Statoil has postponed a 40,000 barrel-per-day oil sands
project in Alberta, citing concerns about inflation as well as
tight pipeline space from the region.
(Additional reporting by Reem Shamseddine in Khobar and Alex
Lawler in London, editing by William Hardy)