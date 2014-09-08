* OPEC delegates blame oversupply for price drop
* Recovery in Libya, U.S. shale boom adds to supply
* Analyst questions Saudi willingness to cut exports alone
* Many OPEC countries need oil above $100 - IMF
By Alex Lawler and Rania El Gamal
LONDON/DUBAI, Sept 8 Oil's slide below $100 a
barrel on Monday adds to financial worries for OPEC members,
prompting some in the producer group to voice concern about too
much oil in the market even if they see the current fall as
short lived.
Brent crude fell below $100 a barrel for the first
time in 14 months, hit by concerns about slower economic growth
and ample supply. Top OPEC exporter Saudi Arabia favours oil at
$100, which many others in the 12-member group also support.
For now, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
delegates said on Monday they were not alarmed, expecting winter
demand to support prices. But signs of concern are emerging
about the level of supplies.
"As with concern about the drop in oil prices it was a
result of weak demand and oversupply mainly from the U.S.,
recovery in Libya, Nigeria and Iran," said an OPEC delegate.
"But the geopolitics is there and cold weather is
approaching, which will support prices," the delegate added.
The United States shale oil boom is inflating global
supplies. Within OPEC, Libyan output has risen and Iraqi exports
have mostly continued flowing despite conflicts in those
countries, while output has edged up in Nigeria and Iran.
Another OPEC delegate said prices were under pressure from
too much oil, something some member countries were watching.
However most OPEC officials contacted by Reuters continued to
see the price drop as short-lived.
"The fall in prices is a temporary thing. They are still
within the acceptable range. There is no real worry," said a
delegate from one of OPEC's Gulf members.
OPEC does not have an official price target and prices still
need to fall further to be outside an acceptable zone cited by
Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi in June, when he said oil at
"$100, $110, $95 is a good price."
Estimates from the International Monetary Fund indicate that
while current prices are comfortable for OPEC's core Gulf
members, they are below levels members including Iran, Algeria
and Iraq need in 2014 for their fiscal balance to be zero.
But estimates from Arab Petroleum Investments Corp, a
Organisation of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries body that
finances oil investment, put the break-even level for number one
producer Saudi Arabia much closer to current prices at $98.40,
and the OPEC weighted average at $104.80.
SUPPLY UP
OPEC has a nominal target to produce 30 million barrels per
day and in August, pumped more than that level, according to a
Reuters survey, due in part to a rise in Libya.
The group does not meet to review its output policy until
November. In any case, meetings have become less of a focus for
traders as in the last two years OPEC has left the target
unchanged, in effect delegating market management to informal
supply tweaks by Saudi Arabia, supported by Kuwait and the
United Arab Emirates.
The Gulf producers could trim supply informally to make room
for a further recovery in Libya, an OPEC source said in August.
No evidence of this happening has come to light and any cutback
is unlikely to happen overnight as the Libyan output gain could
easily go into reverse, analysts said.
"They cannot be too jerky in their reactions," said Samuel
Ciszuk, analyst at the Swedish energy agency. "The responsible
thing would be to sit tight for a while and hope they don't see
further weakness."
Gulf Arab oil ministers gather on Thursday in Kuwait for an
annual meeting and while this typically does not include
discussions on output targets, they may take the opportunity to
comment on price levels.
Olivier Jakob, analyst at Petromatrix, did not see current
prices as putting OPEC countries' budgets under strain and did
not expect to see any unilateral cuts by Saudi Arabia, given
that Riyadh reduced its official selling prices (OSPs) last
week.
"I am not sure it is really a line in the sand. At $90 to
$100 a barrel it will be fine, but if you go down to $75 it's
another issue," he said.
"What Saudi Arabia did with the OSPs is significant. I take
it as a sign that they want to keep market share and are not
planning to cut exports."
