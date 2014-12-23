* OPEC hopes economic recovery will spur fresh demand
* $100 seen as encouraging non-OPEC output
* Prospects for any output cut look remote
By Rania El Gamal
ABU DHABI, Dec 23 Arab OPEC producers expect
global oil prices to rebound to between $70 and $80 a barrel by
the end of next year as a global economic recovery revives
demand, OPEC delegates said this week in the first indication of
where the group expects oil markets to stabilise in the medium
term.
The delegates, some of which are from core Gulf OPEC
producing countries, said they may not see - and some may not
even welcome now - a return to $100 any time soon. Once deemed a
"fair" price by many major producers, $100 a barrel crude is
encouraging too much new production from high cost producers
outside the exporting group, some sources say.
But they believe that once the breakneck growth of high cost
producers such as U.S. shale patch slows and lower prices begin
to stimulate demand, oil prices could begin finding a new
equilibrium by the end of 2015 - even in the absence of any
production cuts by OPEC, something that has been repeatedly
ruled out.
"The general thinking is that prices can't collapse, prices
can touch $60 or a bit lower for some months then come back to
an acceptable level which is $80 a barrel, but probably after
eight months to a year," one Gulf oil source told Reuters.
A separate Gulf OPEC source said: "We have to wait and see.
We don't see 100 dollars for next year, unless there is a sudden
supply disruption. But average of 70-80 dollars for next year -
yes."
The comments are among the first to indicate how big
producers see oil markets playing out next year, after the
current slump that has almost halved prices since June. Global
benchmark Brent closed at around $60 a barrel on Monday.
Their internal view on the market outlook will provide
welcome insight to oil company executives, analysts and traders,
who were caught out by what was seen by some as a shift in Saudi
policy two months ago and have struggled since then to
understand how and when the market will find its feet.
NOT AGAIN
For the past several months, Saudi officials have been
making clear that the Kingdom's oft-repeated mantra that $100 a
barrel crude is a "fair" price for crude had been set aside, at
least for the foreseeable future. At the weekend, Saudi Oil
Minister Ali al-Naimi was blunt when asked if the world would
ever again see triple-digit oil prices: "We may not."
Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest exporter - and its close
Gulf allies within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) - say it's time for others, whether that is
countries like major exporter Russia or U.S. shale drillers, to
slow down; OPEC can no longer slash output, ceding market share,
to spare them a downturn.
As Naimi told the Middle East Economic Survey (MEES) in an
interview this weekend: "It is not in the interest of OPEC
producers to cut their production, whatever the price is."
Without OPEC to defend prices, oil entered a free-fall, but
most of OPEC's members are holding fast.
At this point, intervening in the market would simply invite
new rivals to carry on pumping crude, eroding OPEC's market
share without any guarantee of a sustained price recovery,
another Arab oil source told Reuters on the sidelines of a
meeting in Abu Dhabi of the Organization of the Arab Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OAPEC).
"Every time prices fall, we would be asked to cut," the
source said.
The second Gulf OPEC source reiterated that OPEC would not
cut alone. Non-OPEC producers such as Russia, Mexico, Kazakhstan
and "anyone producing more than one million barrels per day"
should also cut or at least freeze their output if they wanted a
stable market and better prices, the Gulf OPEC source said.
NO PRICE TARGET
To be sure, there is no suggestion that OPEC is targeting a
specific price, or would want to do so. The group hasn't had a
formal price goal in about a decade, and Saudi Arabia has long
maintained that it is only seeking price stability, not a set
level.
But it offers a convenient metric at a time when traders are
struggling to figure out where and when markets will settle
down.
Asked about market signals OPEC is looking for to decide on
whether the market is stabilising or not, irrespective of the
price, Naimi said: "The signals need time, one year, two years,
three years. There is not one signal that we look to and say
that's it... but for sure those who are the most efficient
producers are the one who would rule the market in the future."
Iraqi oil minister Adel Abdel Mehdi told Reuters in an
interview on Monday he thought prices would stabilise now at
about $60 a barrel but could rise to over $70 by mid-next year.
"I believe that market has started to stabilise itself
now," Falah al-Amiri, head of Iraq state oil marketing SOMO told
Reuters in Abu Dhabi.
"The future for next year, I don't think there would be
much optimism in the market that the price would go to $80 or
above. But I don't even think prices would reach $80," said
Amiri, citing a resilient shale oil production to current
prices.
