LONDON, May 28 The U.S. shale oil boom is
turning global crude pricing on its head with the historical
notion that light grades shall be priced at a premium to heavy
ones quickly disappearing, according to predictions from
producer group OPEC.
The trend will have big implications for global oil flows,
reducing revenues of light-oil-producing nations such as Nigeria
and refiners geared toward heavy crude processing, OPEC said in
a draft long-term report, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.
Global oil prices have plunged in the past year due to a
global glut, which arose from a steep increase in predominantly
light U.S. oil production and a subsequent decision by OPEC to
defend market share by not cutting its output. OPEC produces a
third of global crude, which is a mixture of light and heavy.
"This supply glut, primarily of light sweet crudes, needs to
ease sizably before the oil market steadies. Low oil prices are
expected to force some of the costly light sweet crude oil to
idle, but the displaced African light sweet crude is also forced
to find an alternative market," OPEC said.
This could be a challenge if oil demand growth in Asia and
Europe were to stay fragile, the cartel said.
The pressure on sour crudes is not as intense due to
tightness, particularly in Europe, as a result of sanctions,
war, diversions and other geopolitical issues, OPEC said.
"The war in Syria and the sanctions on Iranian exports to
the West have limited availability of sour crudes to Europe for
almost three years, causing the value of regional sour crudes to
be oddly higher or at small discounts in relation to the sweet
crudes," the report said.
It said turbulence in Iraqi production and exports from the
country's north also contributed to the tightness in sour
grades, as did Russia's decision to divert some of its exports
to the Asia-Pacific at the expense of European markets.
More pressure on light sweet crudes is also coming from the
fact that most new, sophisticated refining capacities around the
world have been designed to process heavy crudes on expectations
that light oil would remain scarce.
As a result, most refiners were unable to take advantage of
cheaper-than-expected light grades due to limited light
conversion refining capacity, particularly in the United States,
the OPEC report said.
"It is also difficult to justify altering the configuration
of deep conversion refineries after the huge investments that
were put into their upgrading prior to the tight oil boom, when
the sweet/sour spread was wide enough to justify building such
heavy conversion units," it said.
It added that shale gas developments in North America were
poised to bring vast quantities of low-priced ethane, which will
increasingly displace naphtha and gasoil from global markets.
