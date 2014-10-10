* OPEC leaves 2014, 2015 demand forecasts steady
* Report says winter demand should support crude market
* Saudi is looking to defend market share - PIRA
* OPEC delegate says Saudi Arabia should cut its output
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Oct 10 Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia
told OPEC it raised its oil production in September by 100,000
barrels per day, adding to signs it has yet to respond to a drop
in prices well below $100 a barrel by trimming output.
In a monthly report issued on Friday, the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said Saudi Arabia
reported September production of 9.704 million barrels per day
(bpd), up from 9.597 million in August.
The lack of a Saudi cut could add to perceptions of traders
and analysts that the kingdom is looking to defend market share,
not prices. Oil in September fell below $100 a barrel, a
level endorsed by Saudi Arabia, for the first time in 14 months
and hit $88.11 on Friday, its lowest since 2010.
OPEC's report said the more than $20-a-barrel price fall
since the end of June reflected weak demand and ample supply,
but it echoed the view of core Gulf OPEC members in saying
winter demand would revive the market.
"This increased demand would lead to a higher crude intake
by refineries, thus also supporting the crude oil market in the
coming months," the report from OPEC's Vienna headquarters said.
OPEC meets on Nov. 27 in Vienna for what will be one of its
most important meetings in years. The group has not cut output
collectively since the 2008 financial crisis and so far comments
from officials suggest it is no closer to any collective steps
to support the market.
Iran's oil minister this week, in a comment that appeared to
be a reference to Saudi Arabia, said OPEC would tolerate the
price fall until "OPEC majors" cut their output.
Following those remarks, an OPEC delegate said it looked
unlikely OPEC would agree to reduce supply in November and that
it was up to the Saudis to cut.
"The question should be posed to Saudi Arabia," the delegate
said. Saudi officials could not be reached this week for comment
due to the Eid holiday.
DEFENDING MARKET SHARE?
Saudi Arabia, supported by Kuwait and the United Arab
Emirates, has boosted supply informally to cover for unplanned
outages in other OPEC members in recent months including in
Libya, which is now seeing its production recover.
No sign of a significant throttling back of the extra crude
and Saudi Arabia's decision to lower the official selling price
of its oil have sparked talk of a change of tack.
"The Saudis are not responding to lower prices. They're
defending market share," Gary Ross, chief executive of PIRA
Energy Group, who has been consulting with OPEC members for
decades, told Reuters on Thursday.
OPEC also issues production figures from secondary sources,
a legacy of past OPEC disagreements about countries' reported
output figures. The sources include consultants and industry
media.
According to these, Saudi Arabia cut output by 50,000 bpd to
9.60 million bpd in September but overall OPEC output rose to
30.47 million bpd, due to a recovery in Libya and higher exports
from Iraq.
Details on the amount of oil that Saudi Arabia supplied to
the market, which may differ from production depending on the
movement of barrels in and out of storage, in September is not
yet available.
The supply figure is watched by traders. In August, Saudi
production fell but supply was little changed, according to
figures in OPEC's report last month and industry sources in
Saudi Arabia.
In the report, OPEC left its forecasts for global oil demand
growth unchanged in 2014 and 2015. It still expects an
acceleration of demand growth in 2015.
Rising supply outside OPEC, particularly in the United
States due to its shale energy boom, has squeezed OPEC's market
share. OPEC forecasts global demand for its crude will fall to
29.20 million bpd in 2015.
Friday's report indicates supply will exceed demand by 1.27
million bpd next year should OPEC keep pumping at September's
rate, which could put downward pressure on prices.
Another closely watched report on global supply and demand
is due next Tuesday from the International Energy Agency,
adviser to industrialised countries.
