* Saudi Arabia keeps oil output high despite price drop
* No further drop observed in Iranian exports
* Libya, Iraq output drop highlights sustainability concerns
* OPEC output almost 2 million bpd above official target
(Adds quote, further details on Iraqi exports)
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, May 29 OPEC oil output in May has hit
its highest since 2008 as Saudi Arabia kept rates high despite a
drop in prices and Iranian shipments did not fall much further
ahead of an EU embargo, a Reuters survey found on Tuesday.
The increase in supplies by Saudi Arabia has helped to
cushion the impact of Western measures against Iran's nuclear
programme. Still, with Iraq unable to sustain an increase in
exports and Libyan output falling, analysts say further rises in
OPEC supply will be harder to achieve.
"Given sustainability concerns around current levels of
Libyan output and infrastructure constraints in Iraq, it is
unlikely these two countries will be able to raise production
much further in the next couple of months," said Harry
Tchilinguirian of BNP Paribas.
In May, supply from the 12-member Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries has averaged 31.80 million barrels
per day (bpd), up from 31.75 million bpd in April, the survey of
sources at oil companies, OPEC officials and analysts found.
OPEC's total is the highest since September 2008, shortly
before it agreed to a series of supply curbs to combat recession
and collapsing demand, based on Reuters surveys. Supply is
running almost 2 million bpd above OPEC's 30 million bpd target.
The group meets to review output policy on June 14 in Vienna
and it remains to be seen if it can contain the political
tensions caused by sanctions against Iran. Iran is unhappy about
the high level of OPEC and Saudi production, delegates say.
"We agreed to produce around 30 million bpd at the last
meeting. Producing more than that is against our own decision,"
said one delegate, who declined to be identified.
Oil prices surged in March to $128 a barrel, the
highest since 2008, because of concern about disruption to
global supply from the U.S. and European sanctions aimed at
hurting Iran's crude export revenues.
With tension easing between Iran and the West, OPEC output
climbing and concerns increasing about the euro zone debt
crisis, prices have fallen back. Brent crude was trading just
above $107 on Tuesday.
SAUDI INCREASE
In May, the biggest increase in OPEC supply has come from
Saudi Arabia, which has made clear it would like to see Brent at
around $100 a barrel.
The kingdom has pumped an extra 100,000 bpd this month, the
survey found, taking output to 10.10 million bpd, the highest in
decades. There was no sign of its Gulf allies Kuwait and the
United Arab Emirates throttling back supplies.
Extra supply is also coming from Nigeria, rising due to a
new Total field, Usan. Even so, a production cut by
Royal Dutch Shell due to oil theft limited the
increase.
OPEC output also rose because, for now at least, supply from
Iran did not decline much further.
Iran's supply slipped by 20,000 bpd to 3.13 million bpd in
May, according to the survey. That would be the lowest output in
Iran since it produced 3.088 million bpd in 1990, according to
figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
In March and April, Iran's exports posted sizeable declines
as some customers stopped or scaled back purchases ahead of the
EU embargo starting on July 1. Core customers are continuing to
buy, industry sources say.
IRAQ, LIBYA DROP
Iraq exported less crude from its southern ports after
shipping a record amount in April, the survey found. An Iraqi
oil official said production dropped because urgent maintenance
was needed at one of the southern oilfields.
Shipments from southern Iraq have fallen to around 2.02
million bpd in May from to 2.11 million bpd in April, according
to shipping data tracked by Reuters. Northern shipments were
steady at around 350,000 bpd.
And output in Libya failed to increase for the first time in
months, suggesting the oil industry's recovery from a virtual
shutdown during the 2011 uprising against Muammar Gaddafi's rule
has topped out.
Libyan supply slipped by 20,000 bpd to 1.42 million bpd. The
eastern subsidiary of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said it
reduced production due to protests that closed off its
headquarters. NOC itself denied in early May there was a
production cut.
OPEC at a meeting in December set a target to produce 30
million bpd, settling an argument which broke out in 2011 after
Iran and other members opposed a Saudi-led plan to raise OPEC's
production ceiling.
Output has stayed above the target all year. Even so,
delegates say OPEC is likely to leave the target unchanged at
June's meeting. Analysts do not expect any increase given
uncertainties such as Greece's possible exit from the euro.
"We are unlikely to see any formal announcement of further
increases in actual production, but rather a wait-and-see
attitude relative to how the markets evolve," Tchilinguirian
said.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)