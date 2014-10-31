LONDON, Oct 31 The following table shows OPEC
crude oil output in millions of barrels per day (bpd) in October
and September, according to a Reuters survey published on
Friday.
The survey indicates output from the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries has fallen by 120,000 bpd in
October, although overall supply has stayed well above its
notional target of 30 million bpd.
OPEC meets on Nov. 27 to consider adjusting the target for
the first half of next year.
Production figures are in millions of barrels per day.
Totals are rounded. There are no individual quotas disclosed for
the OPEC member countries.
October September
output output
Algeria 1.13 1.13
Angola 1.75 1.8
Ecuador 0.54 0.55
Iran 2.82 2.80 (R)
Iraq 3.230 3.2
Kuwait 2.800 2.82
Libya 0.850 0.81
Nigeria 2.000 2.05
Qatar 0.72 0.73
Saudi Arabia 9.65 9.70 (R)
UAE 2.77 2.78
Venezuela 2.46 2.47
TOTAL OPEC 30.72 30.84
R = Revised
OPEC's target excludes condensate and natural gas liquids.
The Reuters survey aims to assess crude supply to market,
defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage.
Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone.
Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian
output includes the Agbami stream and excludes Oso and Akpo
condensates.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Dale Hudson)