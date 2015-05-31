* Supply rises by 60,000 bpd to 31.22 million bpd
* Iraq's exports stay above 3 million bpd, near record
* Saudi Arabia keeps output above 10 mln bpd, near record
* OPEC meets on June 5, unlikely to alter output target
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, May 31 OPEC oil supply in May climbed
further to its highest in more than two years as increasing
Angolan exports and record or near-record output from Saudi
Arabia and Iraq outweighed outages in smaller producers, a
Reuters survey showed.
The boost from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries puts output further above its target of 30 million
barrels per day (bpd), underlining the focus of top exporter
Saudi Arabia and other key members on market share.
OPEC supply rose in May to 31.22 million bpd from a revised
31.16 million bpd in April, according to the survey, based on
shipping data and information from sources at oil companies,
OPEC and consultants.
The group meets on Friday and is not expected to alter
policy as oil has risen to $65 a barrel from a low close
to $45 in January and there are signs of slowing growth in the
higher-cost supplies that have been eroding OPEC's market share.
"Anything but a renewed confirmation of the production
target at the forthcoming OPEC meeting would be a major
surprise," Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said.
"The rapid rise in U.S. crude oil production has been
stopped and the oil price has recovered considerably."
If the total remains unrevised, May's supply would be OPEC's
highest since it pumped 31.53 million bpd in August 2012, based
on Reuters surveys.
The biggest increase came from Angola, which exported 58
cargoes in May, more than originally planned in April, according
to loading schedules.
Top exporter Saudi Arabia has not reduced output from
April's record high of 10.30 million bpd, sources in the survey
said, as it meets higher demand from export customers and in
domestic power plants.
Of the countries with lower output, Libya posted a decline
as more supply was disrupted by unrest, and production in
Nigeria slipped because of pipeline leaks that prompted Royal
Dutch Shell's local venture to declare force majeure on exports
from the Forcados stream.
Iraqi exports, which have helped push OPEC output higher
this year, look set to have fallen slightly short of April's
record level, according to this survey.
Although Iraq increased its northern exports further
following a deal between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional
Government, flows declined from the south, which produces the
bulk of Iraq's oil.
Further increases are expected in later months, said a
source familiar with Iraq's exports.
"We should do better in the second part of the year to close
the gap between planned and the current figures," he said.
