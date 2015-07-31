July 31 The following table shows OPEC crude oil output in millions of barrels per day (bpd) in July and June, based on a Reuters survey. The survey indicates output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries rose by 140,000 bpd in July, further above its target of 30 million bpd. OPEC at a meeting on June 5 agreed to retain the target for the second half of 2015. Totals are rounded. There are no individual quotas disclosed for the OPEC member countries. July June output output Algeria 1.1 1.1 Angola 1.79 1.76 Ecuador 0.55 0.56 Iran 2.85 2.82 Iraq 4.11 4.05(R) Kuwait 2.74 2.74 Libya 0.39 0.43 Nigeria 1.92 1.90(R) Qatar 0.66 0.67 Saudi Arabia 10.60 10.56 (R) UAE 2.85 2.82 Venezuela 2.45 2.46 TOTAL OPEC 32.01 31.87(R) R = Revised OPEC's target excludes condensate and natural gas liquids. The Reuters survey aims to assess crude supply to market, defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage. Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone. Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian output includes the Agbami stream and excludes Oso and Akpo condensates. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Dale Hudson)