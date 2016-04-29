April 29 The following table shows OPEC crude oil output in millions of barrels per day (bpd) in April and March, according to a Reuters survey published on Friday. The survey indicates output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries rose by 170,000 bpd in April. OPEC has no supply target. At a Dec. 4 meeting the producer group scrapped its output ceiling of 30 million bpd, which it had been exceeding for months. Totals are rounded. There are no individual quotas for the OPEC member countries. April March Algeria 1.10 1.11 Angola 1.80 1.75 Ecuador 0.53 0.54 Indonesia 0.72 0.72 Iran 3.40 3.23 Iraq 4.35 4.21 Kuwait 2.72 2.82 Libya 0.34 0.33 Nigeria 1.68 1.76 Qatar 0.64 0.64 Saudi Arabia 10.15 10.18 UAE 2.82 2.75 Venezuela 2.39 2.43 TOTAL OPEC 32.64 32.47 The Reuters survey aims to assess crude supply to market, defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage. Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone. Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian output includes the Agbami stream and excludes Oso and Akpo condensates. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Susan Fenton)