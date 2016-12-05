Dec 5 The following table shows OPEC crude oil output in millions of barrels per day (bpd) in November and October, according to a Reuters survey published on Monday. The survey indicates output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries rose by 370,000 bpd in November, led by Angola and smaller increases in nations including Nigeria, Libya, Iran and Iraq. At a meeting on Nov. 30 in Vienna, OPEC agreed to reduce its output to 32.50 million bpd, representing its first supply-cut decision since 2008. Since the deal takes effect on Jan. 1, no production target is currently in effect. Totals in the table are rounded. November October Algeria 1.090 1.090 Angola 1.720 1.470 Ecuador 0.550 0.550 Gabon 0.220 0.210 Indonesia 0.740 0.730 Iran 3.680 3.640 Iraq 4.620 4.580 Kuwait 2.900 2.920 Libya 0.560 0.500 Nigeria 1.700 1.650 Qatar 0.640 0.640 Saudi Arabia 10.450 10.530 UAE 3.100 3.080 Venezuela 2.220 2.230 TOTAL OPEC 34.190 33.820 The Reuters survey, based on shipping data and information from industry sources, aims to assess crude supply to market, defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage. Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone. Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian output includes the Agbami stream and excludes Oso and Akpo condensates. (Reporting by Alex Lawler, additional reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Dale Hudson)