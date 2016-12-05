Dec 5 The following table shows OPEC crude oil
output in millions of barrels per day (bpd) in November and
October, according to a Reuters survey published on Monday.
The survey indicates output from the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries rose by 370,000 bpd in November,
led by Angola and smaller increases in nations including
Nigeria, Libya, Iran and Iraq.
At a meeting on Nov. 30 in Vienna, OPEC agreed to reduce its
output to 32.50 million bpd, representing its first supply-cut
decision since 2008.
Since the deal takes effect on Jan. 1, no production target
is currently in effect.
Totals in the table are rounded.
November October
Algeria 1.090 1.090
Angola 1.720 1.470
Ecuador 0.550 0.550
Gabon 0.220 0.210
Indonesia 0.740 0.730
Iran 3.680 3.640
Iraq 4.620 4.580
Kuwait 2.900 2.920
Libya 0.560 0.500
Nigeria 1.700 1.650
Qatar 0.640 0.640
Saudi Arabia 10.450 10.530
UAE 3.100 3.080
Venezuela 2.220 2.230
TOTAL OPEC 34.190 33.820
The Reuters survey, based on shipping data and information
from industry sources, aims to assess crude supply to market,
defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage.
Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone.
Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian
output includes the Agbami stream and excludes Oso and Akpo
condensates.
