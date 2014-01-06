Jan 6 The following table shows OPEC crude oil output in millions of barrels per day in December and November, according to a Reuters survey published on Monday. The survey indicates output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has fallen further this month because of reduced Saudi output, disruption in Libya and a lack of growth in exports from Iraq. With the latest decline, OPEC is pumping below its supply target of 30 million barrels per day (bpd). Output fell below the target in October for the first time since it came into effect in January 2012, according to Reuters estimates. Production figures are in millions of barrels per day. Totals are rounded. There are no individual quotas for the OPEC member-countries. December November output output Algeria 1.16 1.16 Angola 1.74 1.77 Ecuador 0.52 0.52 Iran 2.70 2.65 Iraq 2.95 2.98 (R) Kuwait 2.80 2.82 Libya 0.25 0.29 (R) Nigeria 1.88 1.83 Qatar 0.74 0.74 Saudi Arabia 9.62 9.70 UAE 2.75 2.74 Venezuela 2.42 2.44 TOTAL OPEC 29.53 29.64 R = Revised. OPEC's target excludes condensate and natural gas liquids. The Reuters survey aims to assess crude supply to market, defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage. Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone. Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian output includes the Agbami stream and excludes Oso and Akpo condensates. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)