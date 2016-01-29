Jan 29 The following table shows OPEC crude oil output in millions of barrels per day (bpd) in January and December, according to a Reuters survey published on Friday. The survey indicates output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries rose by 290,000 barrels per day (bpd)over December levels. At a Dec. 4 meeting, OPEC scrapped its supply target of 30 million bpd, which it had been exceeding for months. Totals are rounded. There are no individual quotas for the OPEC member countries. Indonesia, which rejoined OPEC on Dec. 4, is included in January and December estimates. January December Algeria 1.11 1.11 Angola 1.63 1.77 Ecuador 0.54 0.54 Indonesia 0.70 0.69 Iran 3.05 2.90 Iraq 4.25 4.20 Kuwait 2.80 2.77 Libya 0.38 0.39 Nigeria 1.90 1.80 Qatar 0.66 0.67 Saudi Arabia 10.25 10.15 UAE 2.89 2.88 Venezuela 2.44 2.44 TOTAL OPEC 32.60 32.31 (R) R = Revised. The only change to December's estimates is the inclusion of Indonesia. The Reuters survey aims to assess crude supply to market, defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage. Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone. Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian output includes the Agbami stream and excludes Oso and Akpo condensates. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)