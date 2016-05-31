UPDATE 3-Shell nears another $5 bln in sales to ease debt load
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)
May 31 The following table shows OPEC crude oil output in millions of barrels per day (bpd) in May and April, according to a Reuters survey published on Tuesday. The survey indicates output from the 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries fell by 120,000 bpd in May. OPEC meets on Thursday in Vienna. It has no supply target, having at its last meeting in December scrapped its output ceiling of 30 million bpd, which it had been exceeding for months. Totals are rounded. There are no individual quotas for the OPEC member countries. May April Algeria 1.09 1.10 Angola 1.71 1.80 Ecuador 0.54 0.53 Indonesia 0.74 0.72 Iran 3.55 3.40 Iraq 4.28 4.35 Kuwait 2.84 2.72 Libya 0.26 0.34 Nigeria 1.35 1.68 Qatar 0.66 0.64 Saudi Arabia 10.25 10.15 UAE 2.90 2.82 Venezuela 2.35 2.39 TOTAL OPEC 32.52 32.64 The Reuters survey aims to assess crude supply to market, defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage. Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone. Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian output includes the Agbami stream and excludes Oso and Akpo condensates. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Dale Hudson)
OGONILAND, Nigeria, Feb 2 Listening for the engines of navy boats hunting illegal refineries in the swamps of Nigeria's Niger Delta, workers heat up crude oil in a tank next to a waterway.
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Allianz and Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) have invested in a U.S.-based wind park owned by French utility EDF , Allianz said, as the German insurer expands its renewables portfolio.