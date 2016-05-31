May 31 The following table shows OPEC crude oil output in millions of barrels per day (bpd) in May and April, according to a Reuters survey published on Tuesday. The survey indicates output from the 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries fell by 120,000 bpd in May. OPEC meets on Thursday in Vienna. It has no supply target, having at its last meeting in December scrapped its output ceiling of 30 million bpd, which it had been exceeding for months. Totals are rounded. There are no individual quotas for the OPEC member countries. May April Algeria 1.09 1.10 Angola 1.71 1.80 Ecuador 0.54 0.53 Indonesia 0.74 0.72 Iran 3.55 3.40 Iraq 4.28 4.35 Kuwait 2.84 2.72 Libya 0.26 0.34 Nigeria 1.35 1.68 Qatar 0.66 0.64 Saudi Arabia 10.25 10.15 UAE 2.90 2.82 Venezuela 2.35 2.39 TOTAL OPEC 32.52 32.64 The Reuters survey aims to assess crude supply to market, defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage. Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone. Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian output includes the Agbami stream and excludes Oso and Akpo condensates. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Dale Hudson)