June 30 The following table shows OPEC crude oil
output in millions of barrels per day (bpd) in June and May,
according to a Reuters survey published on Thursday.
The survey indicates output from the 13-member Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries rose by 250,000 bpd in
June, led by an increase in Nigeria.
OPEC has no supply target, having in December 2015 scrapped
its output ceiling of 30 million bpd, which it had been
exceeding for months.
Totals are rounded. There are no individual quotas for the
OPEC member countries.
Next month's survey will include output from Gabon, which
rejoins OPEC from July 1.
June May
Algeria 1.09 1.090
Angola 1.730 1.710
Ecuador 0.550 0.540
Indonesia 0.740 0.740
Iran 3.600 3.550
Iraq 4.200 4.280
Kuwait 2.850 2.840
Libya 0.300 0.260
Nigeria 1.550 1.400 (R)
Qatar 0.660 0.660
Saudi Arabia 10.300 10.250
UAE 2.950 2.900
Venezuela 2.300 2.350
TOTAL OPEC 32.820 32.570 (R)
R - Revised
The Reuters survey aims to assess crude supply to market,
defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage.
Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone.
Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian
output includes the Agbami stream and excludes Oso and Akpo
condensates.
