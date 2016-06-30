(Refiles to add OPEC output survey code )
* OPEC supply rises by 250,000 bpd to 32.82 million bpd
* Nigerian output, after attacks, posts biggest rise
* Iraq only major Middle East producer not raising output
* For a table of OPEC output, see
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, June 30 OPEC's oil output has risen in
June to its highest in recent history, a Reuters survey found on
Thursday, as Nigeria's oil industry partially recovers from
militant attacks and Iran and Gulf members boost supplies.
Higher supply from major Middle East producers except Iraq
underlines their focus on market share. Talks in April between
producers on freezing output failed and have not been revived as
a recovery in prices to $50 a barrel reduces the urgency to prop
up the market.
Supply from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries has risen to 32.82 million barrels per day (bpd) this
month, from a revised 32.57 million bpd in May, the survey based
on shipping data and information from industry sources found.
That June output figure would be less than the average
demand OPEC expects for its crude in the third quarter,
suggesting demand could exceed supply in coming months if OPEC
does not pump more than current levels.
"We could see a slight supply deficit - it depends on
further development of unplanned outages," said Carsten Fritsch,
analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
OPEC's June output exceeds January's 32.65 million bpd, when
Indonesia's return as an OPEC member boosted production and
output from the other 12 members was the highest in Reuters
survey records, starting in 1997.
Supply has surged since OPEC abandoned in 2014 its historic
role of cutting supply to prop up prices.
The biggest increase in June of 150,000 bpd came from
Nigeria, where output had fallen to its lowest in more than 20
years due to militant attacks on oil facilities, due to repairs
and a lack of major new attacks since mid-June.
Iran managed a further supply increase after the lifting of
Western sanctions in January, sources in the survey said,
although the pace of growth is slowing.
Gulf producers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates
increased supply by 50,000 bpd each, the survey found. Saudi
output edged up to 10.30 million bpd due to higher crude use in
power plants to meet air-conditioning needs.
"Exports are fairly flat, refinery runs are flat and crude
direct burn is up, so directionally supply is up from May," said
an industry source who monitors Saudi output.
Libyan output rose by 40,000 bpd after the reopening in late
May of the Marsa al Hariga export terminal, the survey found.
Supply is still a fraction of the pre-conflict rate.
Among countries with declining supply, Iraq pumped less for
a second month. Exports in the south of the country have been
trimmed by maintenance work, power cuts and higher domestic
demand, Iraqi officials say.
Venezuela's supply is under downward pressure from its cash
crunch.
The Reuters survey is based on shipping data provided by
external sources, Thomson Reuters flows data, and information
provided by sources at oil companies, OPEC and consulting firms.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)