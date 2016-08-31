* OPEC supply rises by 40,000 bpd to 33.50 million bpd
* Saudi output seen at least matching July record
* After big post-sanctions rise, no further gain in Iran
* Nigeria posts biggest drop, Libya also pumps less
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Aug 31 OPEC's oil output is likely in
August to reach its highest in recent history, a Reuters survey
found on Wednesday, as extra barrels from Saudi Arabia and other
Gulf members make up for losses in Nigeria and Libya.
Production in top OPEC exporter Saudi Arabia has likely
reached a fresh record, sources in the survey said, as it meets
seasonally higher domestic demand and focuses on maintaining
market share.
Other big Middle Eastern producers, except Iran, also
boosted output.
Supply from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries has risen to 33.50 million barrels per day (bpd) from
a revised 33.46 million bpd in July, according to the survey
based on shipping data and information from industry sources.
The gain could add to scepticism about renewed OPEC talk of
freezing output to support prices. Oil has risen towards
$48 a barrel from $42 at the start of August, helped by such
speculation, but these hopes have waned in recent days.
"OPEC does not really want to freeze production," said
Olivier Jakob, oil analyst at Petromatrix. "But it dreams of
freezing prices at current levels."
Supply has risen since OPEC in 2014 dropped its historic
role of fixing output to prop up prices as Saudi Arabia, Iraq
and Iran pumped more. Production has also climbed due to the
return of Indonesia in 2015 and Gabon in July as members.
The membership changes have skewed historical comparisons.
August's supply from OPEC excluding Gabon and Indonesia, at
32.54 million bpd, is the highest in Reuters survey records
starting in 1997.
In August, Saudi Arabia is expected at least to match July's
record of 10.67 million bpd, sources in the survey said. Other
industry sources told Reuters a new record as high as 10.90
million bpd was possible in August.
There is no sign of any deliberate cutbacks. Saudi Energy
Minister Khalid al-Falih told Reuters last week that August
production had remained around July's level, without giving a
precise figure.
The United Arab Emirates continues to expand output, hitting
3.0 million bpd in August for the first time in the Reuters
survey. Iraq and Kuwait pumped slightly more than in July, the
survey found.
Supply in Iran, OPEC's fastest source of production growth
earlier this year after the lifting of Western sanctions, has
held steady this month as output nears the pre-sanctions rate.
Iran is seeking investment to boost supply further.
Of countries with lower output, the biggest drop came from
Nigeria as militants attacked oil facilities. The Qua Iboe
stream, the country's largest, was under force majeure for the
whole month, reducing exports.
Libyan output slipped further and another decline occurred
in Venezuela, hit by an economic crisis.
The Reuters survey is based on shipping data provided by
external sources, Thomson Reuters flows data, and information
provided by sources at oil companies, OPEC and consulting firms.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Dale Hudson)