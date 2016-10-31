Oct 31 The following table shows OPEC crude oil
output in millions of barrels per day (bpd) in October and
September, according to a Reuters survey published on Monday.
The survey indicates output from the 14-member Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries rose by 130,000 bpd in
October, led by increases in Nigeria, Libya and Iraq.
OPEC at a meeting on Sept 28 decided to set a production
target ranging between 32.50 million bpd and 33.0 million bpd,
representing its first supply cut decision since 2008. The cuts
have yet to be shared out among the members and finalised.
The September output figure was revised up by 90,000 bpd
because Iraq's oil exports were higher than originally thought.
No other country's estimate was revised.
Totals are rounded. There are, as yet, no individual quotas
for the OPEC member countries.
October September
Algeria 1.090 1.100
Angola 1.470 1.750
Ecuador 0.550 0.550
Gabon 0.210 0.220
Indonesia 0.730 0.730
Iran 3.640 3.630
Iraq 4.580 4.520 (R)
Kuwait 2.920 2.910
Libya 0.500 0.350
Nigeria 1.650 1.440
Qatar 0.640 0.650
Saudi Arabia 10.530 10.550
UAE 3.080 3.050
Venezuela 2.230 2.24
TOTAL OPEC 33.820 33.690 (R)
R - Revised
The Reuters survey, based on shipping data and information
from industry sources, aims to assess crude supply to market,
defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage.
Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone.
Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian
output includes the Agbami stream and excludes Oso and Akpo
condensates.
