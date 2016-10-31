Oct 31 The following table shows OPEC crude oil output in millions of barrels per day (bpd) in October and September, according to a Reuters survey published on Monday. The survey indicates output from the 14-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries rose by 130,000 bpd in October, led by increases in Nigeria, Libya and Iraq. OPEC at a meeting on Sept 28 decided to set a production target ranging between 32.50 million bpd and 33.0 million bpd, representing its first supply cut decision since 2008. The cuts have yet to be shared out among the members and finalised. The September output figure was revised up by 90,000 bpd because Iraq's oil exports were higher than originally thought. No other country's estimate was revised. Totals are rounded. There are, as yet, no individual quotas for the OPEC member countries. October September Algeria 1.090 1.100 Angola 1.470 1.750 Ecuador 0.550 0.550 Gabon 0.210 0.220 Indonesia 0.730 0.730 Iran 3.640 3.630 Iraq 4.580 4.520 (R) Kuwait 2.920 2.910 Libya 0.500 0.350 Nigeria 1.650 1.440 Qatar 0.640 0.650 Saudi Arabia 10.530 10.550 UAE 3.080 3.050 Venezuela 2.230 2.24 TOTAL OPEC 33.820 33.690 (R) R - Revised The Reuters survey, based on shipping data and information from industry sources, aims to assess crude supply to market, defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage. Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone. Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian output includes the Agbami stream and excludes Oso and Akpo condensates. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)