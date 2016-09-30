Sept 30 The following table shows OPEC crude oil output in millions of barrels per day (bpd) in September and August, according to a Reuters survey published on Friday. The survey indicates output from the 14-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries rose by 70,000 bpd in September, led by increases in Iraq and Libya. OPEC at a meeting on Wednesday decided to set a production target ranging between 32.50 million bpd and 33.0 million bpd, representing its first supply cut decision since 2008. The August output figure for Kuwait was amended, resulting in a 30,000-bpd upward revision to OPEC's production that month. Totals are rounded. There are no individual quotas for the OPEC member countries. September August Algeria 1.100 1.090 Angola 1.750 1.770 Ecuador 0.550 0.550 Gabon 0.220 0.220 Indonesia 0.730 0.740 Iran 3.630 3.620 Iraq 4.430 4.310 Kuwait 2.910 2.900 (R) Libya 0.350 0.260 Nigeria 1.440 1.470 Qatar 0.650 0.650 Saudi Arabia 10.550 10.700 UAE 3.050 3.000 Venezuela 2.24 2.25 TOTAL OPEC 33.600 33.530 (R) R - Revised The Reuters survey aims to assess crude supply to market, defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage. Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone. Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian output includes the Agbami stream and excludes Oso and Akpo condensates. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by)