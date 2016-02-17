UPDATE 1-Venezuela's cash-strapped PDVSA makes $2.2 bln bond payments -investors
CARACAS, April 12 Venezuela's cash-strapped state oil company PDVSA has made roughly $2.2 billion in bond payments, two noteholders told Reuters on Wednesday.
CARACAS Feb 17 An agreement with Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Qatar to freeze oil output levels is the first step in creating a wider oil deal, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday.
Maduro called for a new alliance between OPEC and non-OPEC countries to stabilize oil prices, which have worsened a brutal recession in Venezuela.
Oil prices rose 7 percent on Wednesday after Iran voiced support for a Russia-Saudi-led move to freeze production to deal with the market glut that had pressured crude prices to their lowest in a dozen years. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
CARACAS, April 12 Venezuela's cash-strapped state oil company PDVSA has made roughly $2.2 billion in bond payments, two noteholders told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Oil reverses gains after U.S. inventory data (Updates with U.S. markets, adds commentary, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)