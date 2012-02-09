LONDON Feb 9 Seaborne oil exports from
OPEC, excluding Angola and Ecuador, will rise by 70,000 barrels
per day (bpd) in the four weeks to Feb. 25, an analyst who
estimates future shipments said on Thursday.
Exports will reach 23.22 million bpd on average, up from
23.15 million bpd in the four weeks to Jan. 28, UK consultancy
Oil Movements said in its latest weekly estimate.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumps
more than a third of the world's oil.
OPEC agreed at a Dec. 14 meeting to adopt a production target
of 30 million bpd, its first new supply agreement in three
years.
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Alison Birrane)