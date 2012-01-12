LONDON Jan 12 Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and Ecuador, will rise by 420,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the four weeks to Jan. 28, an analyst who estimates future shipments said on Thursday.

Exports will reach 23.66 million bpd on average, up from 23.24 million bpd in the four weeks to Dec. 31, UK consultancy Oil Movements said in its latest weekly estimate.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumps more than a third of the world's oil.

OPEC agreed at a Dec. 14 meeting to adopt a production target of 30 million bpd, its first new supply agreement in three years. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; editing by Keiron Henderson)