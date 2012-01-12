UPDATE 11-North Korea tests ballistic missile; U.S. to avoid escalation
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
LONDON Jan 12 Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and Ecuador, will rise by 420,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the four weeks to Jan. 28, an analyst who estimates future shipments said on Thursday.
Exports will reach 23.66 million bpd on average, up from 23.24 million bpd in the four weeks to Dec. 31, UK consultancy Oil Movements said in its latest weekly estimate.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumps more than a third of the world's oil.
OPEC agreed at a Dec. 14 meeting to adopt a production target of 30 million bpd, its first new supply agreement in three years. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; editing by Keiron Henderson)
BERLIN, Feb 12 German authorities on Sunday closed the airport in northern city of Hamburg after an unknown substance that caused eye irritation among staff was found in the security check area, a police spokeswoman said.
PARIS, Feb 12 France condemned the firing of a ballistic missile into the sea early on Sunday by North Korea, the first such test since U.S. President Donald Trump was elected.