* Report sees lower demand for OPEC crude in 2020 than 2016
* Raises forecasts for tight oil output, despite price
collapse
* Report sees OPEC gaining oil market share in long run
* Cuts 2040 oil demand view, citing climate mitigation
efforts
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Dec 23 Global demand for OPEC's crude
will be lower in 2020 than next year as supply from rivals
proves more resilient than expected, potentially fuelling a
debate on the merits of its strategy to let prices fall to hurt
other producers.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries,
which a year ago refused to cut supply to retain market share
against higher-cost rivals, in its 2015 World Oil Outlook raised
its global supply forecasts for tight oil, which includes shale,
despite a collapse in prices.
Demand for OPEC crude will reach 30.70 million barrels per
day (bpd) in 2020, OPEC said, lower than 30.90 million bpd next
year. The expected demand from OPEC in 2020 is about 1 million
bpd less than it is currently producing.
Oil has more than halved its price in 18 months and
sank to an 11-year low of $36.04 a barrel this week. The drop
has helped to boost oil's medium-term use, although OPEC said
the demand stimulus of low crude prices will fade over time.
"The impact of the recent oil price decline on demand is
most visible in the short term," OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah
al-Badri wrote in the foreword to the report. "It then drops
away over the medium term."
OPEC is increasingly divided over the merits of the 2014
shift to a market-share strategy, which was led by Saudi Arabia
and its Gulf allies, and at a Dec. 4 meeting failed to agree a
production ceiling for the first time in decades.
Nonetheless, the report shows that the medium-term outlook -
from OPEC's point of view as the supplier of a third of the
world's oil - has improved. In the 2014 edition, demand for OPEC
crude was expected to fall to 29.0 million bpd by 2020.
OPEC said it stopped modelling work on the report in
mid-year, since when it has updated its forecast of 2016
non-OPEC supply to a decline. OPEC figures in the report do not
include Indonesia, which rejoined in December.
The main figures in the report showing OPEC medium-term
market share under pressure are unchanged from those in a
confidential OPEC report Reuters obtained in November.
RESILIENT SHALE
OPEC initially downplayed the impact of shale oil, although
its annual outlook in 2012 acknowledged for the first time that
the effect could be "significant".
Years of high prices - supported by OPEC's former policy of
cutting supply - helped make non-conventional oil such as shale
viable. In a change of tack from previous reports, OPEC now says
many projects work at lower prices too.
"The most prolific zones within some plays can break even at
levels below the prices observed in 2015, and are thus likely to
see continued production growth," the report said.
Global tight oil output will reach 5.19 million bpd by 2020,
peak at 5.61 million bpd in 2030 and ease to 5.18 million bpd in
2040, the report said, as Argentina and Russia join North
America as producers.
Last year's estimates were 4.50 million bpd by 2020 and 4
million bpd by 2040.
Under another, upside supply scenario, tight oil production
could spread to Mexico and China and bring supply to almost 8
million bpd by 2040, OPEC said. As recently as 2013, OPEC
assumed tight oil would have no impact outside North America.
The report supports the view that OPEC's market share will
rise in the long run as rival supply growth fades. OPEC crude
demand is expected to reach 40.70 million bpd in 2040, amounting
to 37 percent of world supply, up from 33 percent in 2015.
OPEC nudged up its medium-term world oil demand forecast,
expecting oil use to reach 97.40 million bpd by 2020, 500,000
bpd more than in last year's report.
But factors including slower economic growth, the limited
share of the crude cost in pump prices and the falling value of
some domestic currencies against the dollar will limit the
demand response to lower crude prices, OPEC said.
By 2040, OPEC expects demand to reach 109.80 million bpd,
1.3 million bpd lower than a year ago, reduced by energy
efficiency and climate-change mitigation efforts.
Only a gentle recovery in oil prices is seen. OPEC's basket
of crude oils is assumed in the report at $55 in 2015 and to
rise by $5 a year to reach $80 by 2020.
(Editing by William Hardy)