(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, Dec 1 OPEC has reached an agreement to
cut its oil output by almost 1.2 million barrels per day and
been rewarded with an increase in nearby futures prices of
around $5 per barrel.
Saudi Arabia is likely to provide around half of the real
cuts, and its Gulf allies most of the rest, with a high degree
of expected non-compliance by other OPEC and non-OPEC countries.
Past experience shows Saudi Arabia and its allies have
usually done almost all the real cutting while other OPEC and
non-OPEC members have been left to produce as much as they can.
Nevertheless, the deal has enabled the Saudis to claim they
are not shouldering all the burden of rebalancing the market on
their own.
Saudi Arabia's output will return to levels similar to the
start of 2016, before the kingdom raised its production over the
summer.
Importantly for Saudi Arabia, the deal basically freezes
production by Iran, Iraq and Russia, so the kingdom can argue
its own cuts are not simply allowing rivals to continue raising
their own output.
If the Saudis and their allies follow through on their
commitments, and there is no reason at this point to think they
will not, the deal will remove real barrels from the market and
hasten the drawdown in stocks.
The deal will probably cut production by between 750,000 and
1 million bpd, accelerating the rebalancing process, though to
have a big impact the cuts will need to be extended into the
second half of 2017.
The big question is whether higher oil prices will encourage
an increase in U.S. shale production, which would gradually
undermine the effectiveness of the agreement.
CUTS AND BASELINES
At the heart of the deal is an agreement among the
organisation's members to proportionate cuts in their output of
about 4.5 percent each (tmsnrt.rs/2fIjYQt).
Proportionate cuts are intended to satisfy Saudi Arabia's
demand that the burden of rebalancing the market should be
shared equitably and protect its market share.
If the cuts are implemented in full, OPEC output will fall
by around 1.17 million barrels per day (bpd) from 33.64 million
bpd in October 2016 to around 32.5 million bpd in January 2017.
Saudi Arabia has agreed to cut its own production by 486,000
bpd with equivalent cuts by its allies the United Arab Emirates
(139,000 bpd), Kuwait (131,000 bpd) and Qatar (30,000 bpd).
Cuts by these four core OPEC producers total around 786,000
bpd and are the critical part of the agreement since all four
countries have a relatively good track record of complying with
previous deals.
The agreement also contained pledges of 4.5 percent cuts
from other members including Algeria (50,000 bpd), Angola
(80,000 bpd), Ecuador (26,000 bpd), Iran (178,000), Iraq
(210,000) and Venezuela (98,000 bpd).
But to obtain the agreement, OPEC had to show some
creativity around the baselines from which the cuts are
calculated.
In most cases, the reference level from which cuts are
calculated is actual production during October 2016, as reported
by secondary sources.
But Angola's reference level was backdated to September 2016
to take account of scheduled maintenance which lowered output in
October.
Iran's reference level was backdated even further to the
middle of 2005, the high-water mark of its production before the
imposition of sanctions.
Iran's notional cut of 178,000 bpd was calculated from the
high-water mark of 3.975 million bpd in the summer of 2005 which
brings its output commitment down to 3.797 million bpd.
Since Iran only produced 3.690 million bpd in October,
according to secondary sources, the "cut" of 178,000 bpd
actually allows the country to increase its output by another
90,000 bpd, according to an OPEC handout.
CREATIVE DIPLOMACY
Baseline creativity allowing Iran to claim its pre-sanctions
market share is being respected while Saudi Arabia can claim
Iran has shouldered its share of the production-cutting burden.
Indonesia, which is a net oil importer, was unable to accept
a 4.5 percent cut so its membership of the organisation has been
suspended for the time being.
Libya and Nigeria are both exempted from cutbacks because
their output has been disrupted by civil war and unrest; they
remain free to produce as much as they are able.
Iraq promised to cut its output by 210,000 bpd from a
baseline set by secondary sources, which was a major concession,
given the country's dispute about secondary source estimates of
its production.
But the deal is almost certainly premised on the tacit
understanding that Iraq will not comply fully with the cutbacks
and that some non-compliance will be tolerated.
Non-core OPEC members, excluding Saudi Arabia and its
allies, have pledged notional cuts of 648,000 bpd from the
reference level.
Once Iran's special treatment is taken into account, the
non-core OPEC members have pledged actual production cuts of
380,000 bpd from the reference level.
Since non-core OPEC members have a poor track record of
complying with output agreements their pledged cuts will be
heavily discounted by most market participants.
Cuts by non-core members are intended to give Saudi Arabia
some diplomatic cover for reversing its earlier policy of
refusing to reduce output without similar reductions from other
OPEC members.
LINK TO NON-OPEC
OPEC has in turn linked its production cuts to reductions of
up to 600,000 bpd by other major non-OPEC crude exporters.
Russia has said it will "gradually" reduce its production by
up to 300,000 bpd but has not specified the baseline from which
cuts would be implemented.
In the past, Russia has said any cuts would be made from a
baseline that includes projected increases in output in 2017, so
they would amount to a freeze rather than a cut.
Russia has also made any cuts conditional upon OPEC adhering
to its own production commitments, which gives the country
plenty of scope to scale back its promised cut by citing OPEC
non-compliance.
Other non-OPEC countries reported to be considering cutting
or freezing their output include Mexico, Azerbaijan and Oman,
but the baselines and scale of any reductions remain unclear.
The market is likely to discount the promise of 600,000 bpd
of cuts by non-OPEC members even more than the cuts pledged by
non-core OPEC.
REAL BARRELS REMOVED
In summary, the deal amounts to around 786,000 bpd of cuts
pledged by Saudi Arabia and its allies, plus an uncertain amount
of extra cuts by non-core OPEC and non-OPEC.
The deal will be partially offset by increases in production
from Nigeria and Libya, assuming that they can improve security
around their oil installations.
Traders nonetheless seem convinced the deal will make a real
difference to the supply-demand-stocks balance next year.
The price of Brent futures for February, currently the most
liquid contract, surged almost 10 percent on Wednesday and
continued rising on Thursday.
The rally was almost certainly driven by short-covering
among hedge funds, which were still running large short
positions in both Brent and WTI in the run up to the OPEC
meeting.
Beyond the hedge fund short covering, there is expected to
be a real effect on oil inventories in 2017, as illustrated by
the forward curve.
The contango between Brent futures prices for February 2017
and December 2017 has shrunk from almost $4.00 per barrel on
Nov. 29 to around $2.50 in trading on Thursday. tmsnrt.rs/2fUXQAQ
The contango is closely associated with the
supply-demand-stocks balance and its narrowing indicates that
traders expect stock levels to be lower next year following the
agreement.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)