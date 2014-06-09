* OPEC expected to keep output cap at 30 million bpd
* Outages in Libya, Iran, Iraq restrain output, prop up
prices
* Challenge looms in 2015 from supply recovery, lower demand
VIENNA, June 9 It has been a long time since oil
consuming countries waited for an OPEC meeting in trepidation.
The biggest consumer, the United States, appears to care
less than others, bolstered by its own oil boom, and OPEC itself
seems relaxed - despite huge production problems.
Only three years ago things looked dramatically different
when Arab Spring unrest knocked out output of OPEC producer
Libya. Then the cartel witnessed one of its most heated clashes
when it met in Vienna - Iran blocking Saudi Arabia's proposal to
increase production to cool prices heading towards $130 per
barrel.
Days later that decision effectively triggered a U.S oil
stocks release to help avoid a spike in gasoline prices less
than a year before Barack Obama's re-election as president.
Fast forward three years, and OPEC is heading for what
promises to be a serene meeting on Wednesday, despite Libya
again exporting virtually no oil and Iranian output drastically
curbed by sanctions.
Washington, enjoying a steep spike in its domestic oil
output, has no message today for OPEC as the shale boom helps to
anchor oil prices in a narrow range around $110 a barrel.
The cartel's leading producer, Saudi Arabia, enjoying oil
prices comfortably over its favoured $100, is in favour of
rolling over its current production ceiling.
And the spoiler of three years ago, Iran, is hoping for an
easing of restrictions on oil exports, as Washington's punitive
mood shifts to Russia after the Ukraine crisis.
"It is probably only due to the shale boom and the
continuing perception that it will be sustained that oil prices
have not broken out to the upside," said David Wech from JBC
Energy.
"In the short term, not much is pointing towards a change in
fortunes for OPEC."
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is set
to keep its output target of 30 million barrels per day
unchanged when it meets in Vienna.
OPEC output is in line with the target and oil prices have
stayed above $100 all year.
That is partly because Western sanctions on Iran, oil theft
in Nigeria, conflict in Iraq and the almost total loss of Libyan
output have cut OPEC's own supplies by more than 2 million bpd
on the 90 million bpd world market.
"The best solution is to continue with the current ceiling,"
said a senior OPEC delegate. "Any increase from Iran, Libya or
Iraq would be manageable in the second half of the year since
there may be a higher requirement for OPEC oil."
CHALLENGE IN 2015?
OPEC's own figures show average demand for the group's oil
rising to 30.35 million bpd in the final six months of 2014 from
29.2 million bpd in the first, and the International Energy
Agency in May called on OPEC to pump more oil.
As well as OPEC outages, non-OPEC supply has failed to rise
as much as predicted due to a slowdown in Russia and a setback
for Kazakhstan, whose Kashagan oilfield - the world's biggest
oil find in 35 years - may not resume output until 2016.
Despite the higher demand, delegates doubt OPEC will raise
its formal output target, citing concern about the outlook for
2015 when non-OPEC supply led by the shale oil boom in the
United States will eat into the group's market share.
"I don't see anything changing in terms of the 30 million
barrels-per-day target," said an OPEC source. "It should be a
fairly relaxed meeting."
But OPEC could face a much tougher challenge in coming
months should output from Libya recover, Iraqi export growth
continue and sanctions on Iran be lifted.
Iran, OPEC's second-largest producer until overtaken by
Iraq, would be able to boost output by about 600,000 bpd a few
months after a lifting of sanctions, say analysts and engineers
who have worked there.
Libya's oil sector, despite damage to installations, is
still technically able to pump at least 1 million bpd and Iraq
has just opened a new export terminal in the south which has
boosted capacity by 800,000 bpd.
Supply and demand balances from OPEC for 2015 show a further
decline in demand for OPEC oil due to continued supply growth
outside the group, leaving no room for OPEC to raise the 30
million bpd target.
So the extra supplies would probably require cutbacks by
others in OPEC - particularly Saudi Arabia - to keep prices
above $100. And OPEC may struggle to distribute cutbacks within
the group, having dropped individual output quotas many years
ago.
"Next year is another story. We could be in for a very
challenging time," said the senior OPEC delegate.
"We could see more oil from Libya, Iraq and Iran, and there
is no scope to raise OPEC's existing production ceiling. The
indicator will be the price."
(Reporting by Alex Lawler, Peg Mackey and Dmitry Zhdannikov,
editing by William Hardy)