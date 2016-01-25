LONDON Jan 25 OPEC is still evaluating the need for an extraordinary meeting after receiving a request to hold such a gathering because of a steep fall in oil prices, Qatar's energy minister Mohammed al-Sada said on Monday.

"We received a request and oil ministers are discussing that," he said. Qatar holds OPEC's rotating presidency this year.

Asked if it was a good idea, he responded: "It is being evaluated." (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Mark Potter)