UK PM May says govt will act where consumer markets not working
LONDON, April 6 The British government is prepared to intervene in consumer markets to reduce costs for bill payers, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.
Nov 5 OPEC statement:
* Says internal document remains under review by all OPEC member countries
* Statement was in response to a Reuters' article on Wednesday that cited a draft of OPEC's internal long-term strategy report that said global demand for the organization's crude oil will remain under pressure in the next few years.
* Click here for the statement: (Editing by Dale Hudson)
LONDON, April 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Cities must find ways to tap major private investment fast if they are to build the "green" infrastructure needed to help prevent global warming reaching dangerous levels, experts say.
LONDON, April 6 Stocks slipped and bonds rose on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus seems to be evaporating.