* Algeria says OPEC needs oil-price floor
* Iran says OPEC needs target oil price, maybe a band
* Iran, Algeria say OPEC should dust off quota system
* No comments on draft provided by Saudi Arabia
* OPEC governors to discuss strategy report this week
Nov 2 Internal OPEC squabbles are on the rise as
members argue about the need to support a fair oil price and
boost revenues just as they feel more pain from low crude
prices, an internal OPEC report seen by Reuters this week
showed.
A draft report of OPEC's long-term strategy (LTS) carries
annotations by Iran, Algeria and Iraq, and suggestions from Iran
and Algeria for measures to support prices such as a price
target or floor and a return to OPEC's quota system.
Oil prices have more than halved to below $50 a
barrel since June 2014 in a drop that deepened after the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in 2014
changed strategy to protect market share, rather than cut output
to prop up prices as it did in the past.
The strategy shift was led by Saudi Arabia, supported by
other relatively wealthy Gulf members. Others, including
Venezuela, Iran and Algeria, had misgivings and have continued
to call for output cuts.
These differences over short-term policy are informing the
group's updating of its long-term strategy, the document
indicates, and may not bode well for a harmonious meeting on
Dec. 4, when OPEC oil ministers meet to review output policy.
The 44-page document has 11 pages of comments from member
countries added as an annex.
"OPEC should be prepared to establish and defend a price
floor, in particular, and to accept a temporary trade-off
between lower market share and higher revenues," Algeria
commented in the draft report.
"It is our recommendation to agree upon a fair and
reasonable price (band) then try to support it as long as this
price seems a fair and reasonable price," read one of Iran's
comments.
Top producer Saudi Arabia, however, says the market
determines oil prices. The kingdom did not make a comment on the
draft report.
OPEC governors, official representatives of the
member-countries, are meeting at the group's Vienna headquarters
this week to agree on the final draft of the report.
REVENUE AND MARKET SHARE
Iran, Algeria and Iraq, among the OPEC countries most hurt
by a drop in oil prices, want to include different versions of
the need for OPEC to maximise revenues as one of OPEC's first
long-term objectives in the report.
They note that discussions among the OPEC governors who have
been meeting to agree on the long-term strategy report have not
resulted in an agreement on some objectives.
"Maximize long-term petroleum revenue of member-countries
and safeguard their interests, individually and collectively,
while enhancing the role of oil in meeting future energy
demand," was what Algeria suggested as an OPEC objective.
Algeria, referring to OPEC's decision of November 2014 to
not cut supply said: "an additional element of uncertainty is
represented by OPEC's behavior," according to the draft report.
Iraq, boosting production and exports with the help of
foreign oil companies, had its own suggestion.
"OPEC member-countries should determine their own policies
regarding the long term strategy (LTS) by creating a model for
achieving maximum revenue through a balance between market share
and prices," was one of Iraq's comments.
RESTORING QUOTAS
In its comments Iran, which is also preparing to boost
exports and regain market share once sanctions are lifted, is
also pressing to restore the OPEC quota system dropped in 2011.
The group's output ceiling of 30 million barrels per day
(bpd) does not specify quotas for the individual members and
that "has not effectively contributed to oil market stability,"
Iran says.
"Some of the OPEC member countries have enhanced their
production rate based on their production capacity without
paying attention to the production ceiling," was another comment
submitted by Iran, the report showed.
"OPEC production ceiling should be set for 6 or 12 months
intervals proportionate to the estimated "call on OPEC" and then
allocation of production for every member country could be
agreed upon."
Iran's suggestion was backed by Algeria, which commented
that "it might eventually be necessary to revisit the quota
system to make production management as realistic and equitable
as possible."
The long-term report is prepared by OPEC's research team in
Vienna and traditionally cautions that it does not articulate
the final position of OPEC or any member country on any proposed
conclusions it contains.
A decision to restore OPEC's quota system is to be
determined only by the ministers when they meet on Dec. 4, but
core Gulf OPEC countries oppose restoring it, OPEC sources say.
