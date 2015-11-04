* Report sees demand for OPEC crude falling in next few
years
* Iran recommends OPEC set price target, adjust output
* Report assumes $55 oil in 2015, rising $5/year to 2020
* Report supports view OPEC to gain market share in long run
Nov 4 Global demand for OPEC's crude oil will
remain under pressure in the next few years, the producer group
said in an internal report, potentially fuelling a debate on its
strategy of defending market share rather than prices.
The draft report of OPEC's long-term strategy, seen by
Reuters, forecasts crude supply from OPEC - which has an output
target of 30 million barrels per day (bpd) - falling slightly
from 2015's level until 2019, unless output slows faster than
expected in rival producers.
OPEC governors, official representatives of the 12 members
of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, met at
the group's Vienna headquarters on Wednesday to approve the
final draft of the report.
The 44-page report, marked "CONFIDENTIAL," includes an annex
containing comments from two members, Iran and Algeria,
suggesting OPEC return to its old policy of propping up prices
at a desired level by adjusting supplies.
"Reaching agreement on a fair and reasonable price of oil
for the next six to 12 months" is one of the steps that Iran
recommends OPEC take. "OPEC production ceiling should be set for
six or 12 months intervals."
OPEC oil ministers meet on Dec. 4 to decide whether to
extend the strategy of allowing prices to fall to slow
higher-cost rival supply. Since November 2014, when the group
adopted that policy, OPEC production has risen but prices have
deepened their collapse, hurting oil revenue.
The report sees only a gentle recovery over the next few
years in oil prices, which have more than halved to $50
a barrel since June 2014 due to plentiful supply.
OPEC's basket of crude oils is assumed in the report at $55
in 2015 and to rise by $5 a year to reach $80 by 2020.
LONG-TERM GAIN IN MARKET SHARE
Saudi Arabia, supported by other relatively wealthy Gulf
members, led the change in strategy last year. Riyadh shows no
sign of changing course, seeing the approach as long-term.
The draft report supports the view that OPEC's market share
will rise in the long run as output of shale oil, also known as
tight oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) is curbed.
"It is ... assumed that tight crude and unconventional NGL
supply will reach a maximum at some point after 2020 and then
start to decline slightly," the report said.
"As a result of non-OPEC supply developments, OPEC crude is
expected to rise over the long term, reaching 40.7 million bpd
in 2040. Moreover, the share of OPEC crude in the world liquids
supply in 2040 is 37 percent, which is above current levels of
around 33 percent."
Over the long run, as non-OPEC supply growth fades, the
report assumes oil will rise further and its nominal price will
reach $162, or $95 in 2014 dollars.
But a chart in the report also presents a scenario in which
non-OPEC supply is more resilient, putting increased downward
pressure on the group's market share and highlighting the
uncertainty over future demand for OPEC oil.
"OPEC crude production would reach its lowest point in this
scenario at 28.7 million bpd in 2023," the report said.
"The resulting range for OPEC crude in 2040 amounts to 9.4
million bpd, which highlights the challenges for member
countries' long-term investment decisions."
OPEC publishes long-term strategy reports every five years.
Its 2010 report did not mention shale oil as a serious
competitor, highlighting the dramatic change the oil market has
undergone in the past few years.
The long-term report, prepared by OPEC's research team in
Vienna, traditionally cautions that it does not articulate the
final position of OPEC or any member country on any proposed
conclusions it contains.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)