By Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin
WEST SIBERIAN OIL FIELDS/MOSCOW, Jan 28 Russia's
oil industry has argued for years that it cannot cut output to
support falling global prices for purely technical reasons; in
reality it can - as long as it has the political will.
The days that oligarchs decided production levels according
to their own private interests are long gone. Today the state
directly controls roughly half of output, with most of the rest
in the hands of business figures who are loyal to President
Vladimir Putin, or at least will not oppose his wishes.
Moscow has long ruled out an output cut coordinated with
other producers, even during the collapse in crude prices since
the middle of 2014. However, Energy Minister Alexander Novak
said on Thursday Saudi Arabia had proposed that all exporters
should reduce their production by up to 5 percent, adding that
Russia was ready to discuss the idea.
Russia's oil industry has a chequered record on carrying out
requests to cut production.
On previous occasions when the Kremlin said it would
consider cooperating with OPEC, exports kept flowing or even
increased. In some cases oil companies shifted their cargoes
from the pipeline system to the railways or tankers where there
was less state oversight.
The only time Russia implemented a brief cut was in early
2002 when Moscow reacted to Brent crude prices that were below
$20 per barrel - about $15/bbl below Thursday's level.
Since then the picture has changed. The Kremlin has
consolidated its control over of Russian oil production since
the demise of the giant Yukos energy company following the
arrest of its head, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, in 2003.
An industry source noted this consolidation and the
increased power of Putin, who oversees all major energy deals in
Russia, saying that oil companies are now much more likely to
fall into line with a production cut if needed.
Novak floated the idea at a meeting with energy company
executives on Wednesday evening at his ministry. A source
briefed on the meeting said those present did not oppose it.
"Yesterday's meeting has shown that the oilmen share the same
views," the source said.
NATURAL REDUCTION
Russia has a large number of oil wells where productivity is
low or declining. Production there can be sustained only by
sinking new wells or pumping in water to increase the pressure,
measures which are costly.
Such wells are barely profitable with prices so low, so the
companies who operate them could actually save money by falling
into line with any production cut ordered by the Kremlin.
"The longer the oil price remains in the $25-35/bbl range,
the greater the likelihood of a production decline, making
preemptive voluntary cuts more acceptable to oil producers,"
Uralsib brokerage said in a research note.
In this way, Russia could present lower production as its
contribution to coordinated international action to ease the
global glut, when output might have dropped off naturally
without any state intervention.
CONVENTIONAL WISDOM
Conventional wisdom among Russian oil industry veterans has
it that turning off a well in the Siberian taiga, where most of
the oil is found, is far harder than in Saudi Arabia or Texas.
They cite permafrost, even though the soil is frozen all year
round only in some production areas.
In particular, they argue that if a well is turned off, the
reduction in pressure will allow rocks to deform. To restart
production could then require drilling costly new wells to
restore access to the reservoir.
Scientists and a new generation of industry specialists are
challenging this consensus.
"Russia is able to cut oil production without any damage to
the layers of soil," said Alexander Shpilman, the director of
analytical centre on subsoil usage in Khanty-Mansiisk, the
heartland of Russian oil production.
"Depleted wells have already been shut, there is nothing
catastrophic about that," said Shpilman, the son of a celebrated
Soviet oil scientist, in whose honour a Western Siberian oil
field has been named.
That Russian oil companies can regulate their output is also
clear from a seasonal pattern: they lower production in the
winter due to the cold weather, and increase it in the summer.
A government source said Russia has the technical capability
to mothball some of its crude production.
"That's what it did in the 1990s... And the technologies
have been developing fast. The oil industry is a hi-tech
industry," the source said.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova in Siberia and Vladimir
Soldatkin in Moscow; additional reporting by Margarita
Papchenkova; editing by David Stamp)