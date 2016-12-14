BRIEF-VSE Corp says U.S. District Judge awarded damages of about $3.5 mln agains Co in civil lawsuit
* A United States District Judge for Eastern District of Virginia awarded damages of about $3.5 million against VSE Corporation in civil lawsuit
MOSCOW Dec 14 Russian oil producers can agree among themselves on production cuts as part of Moscow's deal with OPEC, Alexander Dyukov, head of Gazprom Neft, said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)
ABUJA, Jan 26 A Nigerian court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell and Eni , among others, to the federal government, court papers show.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Jan 26 Saudi Arabia's Sadara Chemical Co said on Thursday that the cause of a network disruption had been resolved by Symantec Corp.