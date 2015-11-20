* Russia yet to decide on attending OPEC consultations
* "No output cuts" - says source
* Russian firms resilient in face of low oil prices
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova
MOSCOW, Nov 20 There is little likelihood Russia
will work with OPEC on cutting oil output ahead of or on the
sidelines of a meeting of the exporter group in Vienna next
month, officials and industry insiders say.
OPEC made a historic policy shift late last year, led by
Saudi Arabia and backed by its Gulf allies, and refused to cut
production to prop up sliding prices in order to defend market
share. The group confirmed the strategy at a meeting in June.
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ministers
will meet on Dec. 4 to coordinate the group's production, and a
delegation from Russia, which accounts for about 12 percent of
global oil output, may take part in a pre-meeting consultation
once again.
A source close to the consultations said that Venezuela, an
OPEC member which has been a proponent of output cuts, is keen
to organise a meeting with non-OPEC countries beforehand.
"Russia's stance has not changed: we will make no cuts in
oil production," the source said.
Russia, which depends heavily on oil revenues for its
budget, has so far staunchly resisted making cuts to production,
in part because it is locked in a battle for market share and
knows a cut could see it cede ground.
Any cuts would therefore need to be synchronised with OPEC.
Russian officials have said that domestic companies would
not be able to easily restart wells if they close them as part
of any production cuts due to the harsh climate of Siberia, its
oil heartland.
They also say that the government is unable to order
companies to curb output as many of the oil producers are
privately held.
RECORD OUTPUT
Russia, which gets half its revenues from oil and gas sales,
depends on the money to, among other things, support military
spending.
So far, in January-October, the budget accumulated 4.97
trillion roubles ($76.1 billion) from oil and gas sales, 12.6
percent less than the targeted amount, according to official
statistics.
On Friday, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said he
was ready to attend consultations in Vienna on Dec. 3, but that
there had been no formal arrangements or invitations so far. He
gave no indication of Russia's readiness to cut oil production.
"We are discussing the situation, the prospects, the value
of oil production, the balance of demand and supply," Novak told
reporters.
Analysts say Russian companies are quite resilient in the
face of falling prices of Urals blend, Russia's top crude oil
grade, which have plunged from their June 2014 peak of more than
$111 per barrel to just over $40 currently.
"Despite the recent fall in oil prices, Russian production
continued to accelerate as oil producers remained profitable
even in the lower oil price environment, helped by the effect of
the weak rouble on costs and lower taxes, which decline in a
lower oil price environment," Bank of America Merrill Lynch said
in one of its reports.
Moscow's decision to keep oil output high, at more than 10.7
million barrels per day, a post-Soviet record, has also been
supported by a sales push by Saudi Arabia and other Middle
Eastern countries to Europe, a traditional market for Urals.
Igor Sechin, the head of Kremlin-controlled Rosneft
, the world's top listed oil producer, has criticised
OPEC for not cutting output, blaming low oil prices on factors
from financial speculators to U.S government policy.
Sechin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, attended
consultations with non-OPEC states prior to an OPEC meeting in
November 2014, when the expectations of oil production cuts were
high.
In the event, no deal on cuts was reached.
A spokesman for Rosneft said that were so far no plans for
Sechin to fly to Vienna next month.
($1 = 64.8885 roubles)
(Editing by Andrew Osborn and William Hardy)