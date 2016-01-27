MOSCOW Jan 27 Russia's government is not
discussing cooperation with OPEC, two senior Russian officials
told Reuters, after a co-owner of the country's No. 2 oil
producer Lukoil said Moscow and the exporter group
should join forces to battle low oil prices.
The comments from Lukoil co-owner Leonid Fedun contradicted
a long-standing stance by Russian officials that if Russia bowed
to any OPEC request to cut production jointly, the country would
lose market share.
The two senior officials, who are familiar with the matter,
said Fedun's comments were his personal opinion, not agreed to
or supported by Energy Minister Alexander Novak or others in the
industry.
"There are not any measures on possibly cutting production
being discussed now. Neither Fedun, nor Lukoil offered anyone
anything," one of the sources said.
Another official, who spoke on condition of anonymity
because of the sensitivity of the matter, also said Fedun was
voicing his own opinion. "It is impossible to coordinate the
process and stop production in Russia," the second source said.
RISING PRODUCTION
Oil prices have fallen close to $31 per barrel from
around $115 in the middle of 2014, causing problems for Russia's
cash-strapped budget and pushing the Russian economy into
recession.
Some members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries want coordinated output cuts to push up the price.
Yet oil production in Russia reached a new post-Soviet high
in December of 10.80 million barrels per day, as a weak rouble
helped Russian oil firms to offset falls in the price of crude.
A manager at a top-four Russian energy firm said coordinated
cuts would not be welcomed by an industry that was fighting the
possibility of declining production because of a rising tax
burden and ageing fields.
"Russia has too much risk of seeing a natural decline
anyway, without any agreed special steps," the manager said,
playing down the possibility of agreed action.
Another oil company source said: "We've heard nothing of any
specific actions."
The Russian Energy Ministry declined to comment, as did
Rosneft, Russia's top oil producer. Gazprom Neft
and Surgutneftegaz did not reply to Reuters
requests for comment.
A spokeswoman for Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich,
in charge of the energy sector, declined to comment.
Russia holds regular discussions with various countries,
including oil-producing ones, on the situation on oil markets
but there are no plans as of now for coordinated actions, the
Kremlin's spokesman said on Wednesday.
