VIENNA Oct 24 It is essential that OPEC and
non-OPEC countries address overcapacities in the oil market, the
cartel's secretary general said before a meeting on Monday with
Russia's energy minister aimed at discussing coordination of
output.
Russia is a crucial partner in addressing energy challenges
and both sides are committed to stable oil markets, OPEC
Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said in a speech before his
meeting in Vienna with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak.
Last month in Algiers, OPEC agreed modest oil output cuts.
The goal is to cut production to a range of 32.50-33.0 million
barrels per day (bpd).
