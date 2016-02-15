(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
By John Kemp
LONDON, Feb 15 "Will Saudi Arabia, Iran and
Russia reach a deal to boost oil prices by cutting production?"
is precisely the sort of forecasting challenge tackled in Philip
Tetlock's book on "Superforecasting".
I have no idea if Tetlock and his colleagues have put this
particular question to the panel of forecasters assembled by the
Good Judgment Project but their views would be fascinating.
The question of whether there will be a deal has polarised
opinion among oil analysts, traders and journalists, all of whom
can cite reasons why an agreement will or will not be reached.
Passions run high on the subject and perspectives are
becoming increasingly entrenched, which should make a neutral
observer cautious about whether the professional forecasters are
becoming overconfident.
Like all forecasts in politics, economics and international
relations, any prediction about whether there will be a deal
must be probabilistic ("Superforecasting: the art and science of
prediction", Tetlock and Gardner, 2015).
There is no clear answer. There must be some chance of a
deal happening, however slim, so the probability must be greater
than zero, but it is not certain to occur, so the probability
must be less than one.
Most of the expert commentary at the moment employs phrases
such as "unlikely", "highly unlikely" or "remains improbable" to
convey the low probability of a deal.
The problem is that these words, common in everyday speech,
can convey widely different estimates about the probability of
an event happening.
Does unlikely correspond to a probability of less than 50
percent, less than 40 percent, less than 30 percent or something
else? What do highly unlikely and improbable actually mean?
The U.S. intelligence community has been grappling ambiguity
in the way ordinary language is used to express probability for
over 50 years ("Words of estimative probability", Kent, 1964).
Sherman Kent, the father of modern intelligence analysis,
even tried to map the terms used in common writing by analysts
into numerical probabilities (tmsnrt.rs/1oDmZla).
Kent's efforts were never entirely accepted but have
powerfully shaped the way in which intelligence analysts think
about and express their forecasts.
The best forecasts express likelihood and uncertainty in
percentage terms so their accuracy can be evaluated after the
fact and the forecasting process has improved over time
("Verification of forecasts expressed in terms of probability",
Brier, 1950).
Expressing forecasts in percentage terms becomes
particularly important when the probability is likely to change
over time in response to unfolding events.
Good forecasts are regularly reviewed and updated in the
light of new information that confirms or contradicts the
original assessment ("Psychology of intelligence analysis",
Heuer, 1999).
Any production-cutting deal between OPEC and non-OPEC
countries could have a significant impact on oil prices if it
were perceived as credible.
So the probability of a deal must therefore weigh heavily in
any forecast for oil prices even if the likelihood remains only
5 percent, 10 percent or 20 percent.
The problem is that most major commentators have avoided
issuing a forecast in percentage terms, making it hard to assess
the consequences and accuracy.
Percentage forecasts would enable traders, investors and
policymakers to understand how the forecast changes over time in
response to comments from key participants and incoming data on
supply, demand and stocks.
If crude oil stocks around the world continue climbing, does
that make a production-cutting deal more or less likely, and if
so by how much?
If U.S. shale output starts to fall more quickly, does that
increase or reduce the chance of a production-cutting deal?
If Russia's economy slows more than expected, or Saudi
Arabia's reserves fall faster than expected, what does that do
to the prospect of a deal?
The only way to think consistently about the oil market
outlook is in terms of probabilities (and the degrees of
uncertainty that surround them).
Given what we know about the past activities of the U.S.
intelligence community, it is probable or almost certain (using
Kent's terminology) that an intelligence analyst in Washington
has already been asked to produce an estimate of the chance of a
production-cutting deal for the president and other senior
policymakers.
The intelligence community's forecast is almost certainly
couched in probabilistic terms. The public discussion in the
media and the markets should follow the same track.
The next time someone says a production deal is unlikely or
growing more probable, challenge them to put a percentage figure
on that statement, and ask what would cause them to update that
assessment.
