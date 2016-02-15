(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

LONDON, Feb 15 "Will Saudi Arabia, Iran and Russia reach a deal to boost oil prices by cutting production?" is precisely the sort of forecasting challenge tackled in Philip Tetlock's book on "Superforecasting".

I have no idea if Tetlock and his colleagues have put this particular question to the panel of forecasters assembled by the Good Judgment Project but their views would be fascinating.

The question of whether there will be a deal has polarised opinion among oil analysts, traders and journalists, all of whom can cite reasons why an agreement will or will not be reached.

Passions run high on the subject and perspectives are becoming increasingly entrenched, which should make a neutral observer cautious about whether the professional forecasters are becoming overconfident.

Like all forecasts in politics, economics and international relations, any prediction about whether there will be a deal must be probabilistic ("Superforecasting: the art and science of prediction", Tetlock and Gardner, 2015).

There is no clear answer. There must be some chance of a deal happening, however slim, so the probability must be greater than zero, but it is not certain to occur, so the probability must be less than one.

Most of the expert commentary at the moment employs phrases such as "unlikely", "highly unlikely" or "remains improbable" to convey the low probability of a deal.

The problem is that these words, common in everyday speech, can convey widely different estimates about the probability of an event happening.

Does unlikely correspond to a probability of less than 50 percent, less than 40 percent, less than 30 percent or something else? What do highly unlikely and improbable actually mean?

The U.S. intelligence community has been grappling ambiguity in the way ordinary language is used to express probability for over 50 years ("Words of estimative probability", Kent, 1964).

Sherman Kent, the father of modern intelligence analysis, even tried to map the terms used in common writing by analysts into numerical probabilities (tmsnrt.rs/1oDmZla).

Kent's efforts were never entirely accepted but have powerfully shaped the way in which intelligence analysts think about and express their forecasts.

The best forecasts express likelihood and uncertainty in percentage terms so their accuracy can be evaluated after the fact and the forecasting process has improved over time ("Verification of forecasts expressed in terms of probability", Brier, 1950).

Expressing forecasts in percentage terms becomes particularly important when the probability is likely to change over time in response to unfolding events.

Good forecasts are regularly reviewed and updated in the light of new information that confirms or contradicts the original assessment ("Psychology of intelligence analysis", Heuer, 1999).

Any production-cutting deal between OPEC and non-OPEC countries could have a significant impact on oil prices if it were perceived as credible.

So the probability of a deal must therefore weigh heavily in any forecast for oil prices even if the likelihood remains only 5 percent, 10 percent or 20 percent.

The problem is that most major commentators have avoided issuing a forecast in percentage terms, making it hard to assess the consequences and accuracy.

Percentage forecasts would enable traders, investors and policymakers to understand how the forecast changes over time in response to comments from key participants and incoming data on supply, demand and stocks.

If crude oil stocks around the world continue climbing, does that make a production-cutting deal more or less likely, and if so by how much?

If U.S. shale output starts to fall more quickly, does that increase or reduce the chance of a production-cutting deal?

If Russia's economy slows more than expected, or Saudi Arabia's reserves fall faster than expected, what does that do to the prospect of a deal?

The only way to think consistently about the oil market outlook is in terms of probabilities (and the degrees of uncertainty that surround them).

Given what we know about the past activities of the U.S. intelligence community, it is probable or almost certain (using Kent's terminology) that an intelligence analyst in Washington has already been asked to produce an estimate of the chance of a production-cutting deal for the president and other senior policymakers.

The intelligence community's forecast is almost certainly couched in probabilistic terms. The public discussion in the media and the markets should follow the same track.

The next time someone says a production deal is unlikely or growing more probable, challenge them to put a percentage figure on that statement, and ask what would cause them to update that assessment. (Editing by Dale Hudson)