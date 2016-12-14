BRIEF-VSE Corp says U.S. District Judge awarded damages of about $3.5 mln agains Co in civil lawsuit
* A United States District Judge for Eastern District of Virginia awarded damages of about $3.5 million against VSE Corporation in civil lawsuit
MOSCOW Dec 14 Russian oil company Lukoil will cut its output in proportion with its share of Russian crude production, the firm's vice president, Ravil Maganov, said on Wednesday.
Maganov was speaking after a meeting between Russian oil companies and the energy ministry on how they will implement an agreement between OPEC and other oil exporting nations on cutting exports. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
ABUJA, Jan 26 A Nigerian court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell and Eni , among others, to the federal government, court papers show.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Jan 26 Saudi Arabia's Sadara Chemical Co said on Thursday that the cause of a network disruption had been resolved by Symantec Corp.