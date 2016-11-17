* Saudi minister optimistic on final OPEC deal
* Qatar says asking Iran, Iraq to freeze at current levels
* Algeria sees "strong consensus", Iran "not a problem"
(Adds quotes from Algeria, Qatar)
By Reem Shamseddine, Tom Finn and Rania El Gamal
RIYADH/DOHA, Nov 17 The energy minister for top
OPEC exporter Saudi Arabia said on Thursday he was optimistic
about OPEC's deal to limit oil output and mentioned the lower
end of a previously agreed production target, helping spur a
rally in the price of crude.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, at a
meeting in Algeria in September, made a preliminary deal to
limit oil output. The details are meant to be finalised when
OPEC ministers gather in Vienna on Nov. 30.
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, speaking to
Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV, said the oil market was on a path
towards becoming balanced and that "reaching (a decision) to
activate that ceiling of 32.5 million barrels per day (bpd) will
speed up the (market) recovery and will benefit producers and
consumers".
OPEC agreed on Sept. 28 to limit supply to between 32.5
million and 33 million bpd, with special conditions given to
Libya, Nigeria and Iran, whose output has been hit by wars or
sanctions.
Falih and other ministers have said previously that OPEC
would reduce output to that range, without specifying the higher
or lower end.
Oil prices climbed above $47 a barrel on Thursday as
comments from Falih and other ministers boosted expectations
that OPEC would complete the deal.
"I'm still optimistic that the consensus reached in Algeria
for capping production will translate, God willing, into caps on
states' levels and fair and balanced cuts among countries,"
Falih said.
A number of OPEC energy ministers, including Falih, are
expected to meet informally in Doha on the sidelines of a gas
exporters' conference to try to build consensus.
Algeria's Energy Minister Nouredine Bouterfa said the issue
of Iran's production would not undermine a deal.
"There is strong consensus among OPEC producers for a
freeze," he told Reuters.
"Iran is not a problem. Iran is a particular situation and
needs particular treatment. They will not have the same rule for
the reduction. We will study what the best solution is for
Iran."
Qatar's Energy Minister Mohammed al-Sada said Iran and Iraq
- which has also sought special treatment in any supply cut -
were being asked to freeze output at current levels.
"We are discussing with both countries on that and we are
looking at various ways and means of coming to a mutual
understanding," Sada told reporters.
Non-OPEC exporter Russia is ready to support OPEC's decision
on an output freeze and sees a good chance that it can agree
terms by Nov. 30, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said
on Wednesday.
Falih told Al-Arabiya that he hoped an agreement with Russia
to cooperate on market stability would correspond with OPEC's
meeting on Nov. 30.
(Addiitonal reporting by Katie Paul and Ekaterina Golubkova;
Writing by Alex Lawler; Editing by Dale Hudson)