Nov 25 Top OPEC oil exporter Saudi Arabia has told the producer group it will not attend scheduled talks in Vienna on Monday with non-OPEC oil producers, OPEC sources said on Friday.

The meeting was planned to discuss the contribution that producers outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will make to a supply-limiting agreement. OPEC oil ministers meet on Wednesday to finalize the deal. (Reporting by OPEC team; Editing by Mark Potter)