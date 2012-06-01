* Saudi able to handle sub-$100 a barrel oil

* Riyadh seen unlikely to rush to cut back record output

* Iran, exports falling, needs $117 crude to balance budget-IMF

By Peg Mackey and Alex Lawler

LONDON, June 1 Oil's fall below $100 a barrel is unlikely to trigger a swift supply cut from OPEC power Saudi Arabia, which is pumping at its highest rate in decades, because its budget can comfortably withstand a much lower price.

Others in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, including Iran and Iraq, need a higher price than Saudi Arabia to balance budgets and they may call on Riyadh to throttle back when producers meet on June 14 to set output policy.

Having campaigned aggressively to bring down oil prices that were damaging global economic growth, Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi may be reluctant to turn down the taps just yet.

"If prices come down very severely before the meeting, there could be discussion of a cut," said a Gulf OPEC delegate, who declined to be identified.

Brent crude would have to drop below $90 a barrel to convince Riyadh and its Gulf Arab allies Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates of the need to consider curbing supplies, the delegate said.

Naimi began talking oil prices down in March as Brent crude moved toward a peak of $128 a barrel, lifting output to back his words. Brent traded down around $3.00 to below $99 a barrel on Friday.

With the United States, the UK and France threatening to release emergency stocks, Riyadh pushed output beyond 10 million barrels a day for the first time in 30 years.

Talk of an emergency reserve release by consumer countries has since gone quiet and Riyadh is unlikely to want to provoke it again ahead of U.S. presidential elections in November.

Gasoline costs, a leading issue for the election campaign, have dropped down the agenda with the fall in prices.

HUGE RESERVES

Saudi Arabia has huge foreign currency reserves and will be shielded by surpluses built up from high prices for the year to date. Brent so far in 2012 is averaging $117 a barrel, up from 2011's $110, which was a record high.

For Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies, $100 is more than adequate to support budget requirements. Saudi's breakeven price is around $70-$80, according to bankers and analysts, and Kuwait's is among the lowest in OPEC at $45-$55.

"$100 is a very comfortable price for our budget," Saudi Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf said last week.

Riyadh shows no sign yet of reducing output despite surplus supplies. Global output is now outpacing demand by about 1.5 million barrels daily on the 90 million bpd world market, Naimi said recently. Oil at $100 is "great", he said in Australia in mid-May.

But it's not so great for those in OPEC whose budgets are strained by oil below $100. Iran, Iraq, Algeria and Libya are among the most exposed, according to the International Monetary Fund and they need oil prices in triple digits to stay in the black.

Iran in particular will feel the pinch. Tehran requires $117 to balance the books, according to the IMF, and has seen oil production and revenue sunk by Western sanctions directed against the country's nuclear programme.

Production may fall further when a European Union oil embargo takes effect on July 1.

Iran is fuming over the rise in Saudi output that has cushioned the impact for consumers of the U.S. and European measures and could press its case at OPEC.

"Iran is not happy about the high level of OPEC production - specially from Saudi Arabia," an Iranian oil source said last week.

MARGINAL BARREL

Leading oil companies will also start to feel the pain of lower prices and, say some analysts, are likely to start trimming high cost production. According to Bernstein Research, the marginal cost of production was $92 a barrel in 2011.

"The marginal cost of production is the ultimate floor in the oil market. In the North Sea it can be $80 to $100," said Andrew Moorfield, head of EMEA energy at Scotiabank.

"But the real marginal cost of production also includes social costs that some big oil producers need to pay."

Following is a table of some OPEC producers' fiscal breakeven oil prices:

$/bbl Algeria 105 Iran 117 Iraq 112 Kuwait 44 Libya 117 Qatar 42 Saudi Arabia 71 UAE 84 Sources: National authorities and International Monetary Fund (Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing Richard Mably and Anthony Barker)