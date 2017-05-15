May 15 Below is the full text of a joint
"HE Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of
the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih and HE Minister of
Energy of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak held a meeting
on the 15th of May 2017 to discuss the progress on their
bilateral cooperation and consult on the state of global oil
markets as stipulated by the joint declaration signed by both
sides on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hangzhou on 5th
September 2016.
The two sides expressed their satisfaction with the
bilateral technical cooperation that has taken place between
their respective industries since the signing of the joint
declaration.
The two ministers also discussed the current state of the
global oil market and underscored their satisfaction with, and
commitment to, the efforts undertaken by OPEC and non-OPEC oil
producing countries participating in the Vienna Declaration of
Cooperation, aimed at stabilizing the global oil market,
reducing volatility, and ensuring the balancing of supply and
demand in the near and long term.
The ministers noted the significant positive impact that
joint voluntary efforts of the past few months have had on the
fundamentals of the global oil market and their role in guiding
it towards a more beneficial trajectory for both producers and
consumers. The ministers noted the acceleration of OECD
inventory draws in April and May, compared to seasonal norms, as
well as a substantial year-to-date decline of oil in floating
storage.
These positive developments, it was also noted, took place
against a backdrop of healthy demand dynamics to more than
offset the production growth in countries outside of the group
of nations engaged in this voluntary effort. The two ministers
agreed that market stability and predictability are crucial for
ensuring that stable and sustainable investments are made in a
timely manner, supporting future oil supply, in order to meet
incremental global demand, as well as to offset declines in some
regions.
The two ministers agreed to do whatever it takes to achieve
the desired goal of stabilizing the market and reducing
commercial oil inventories to their 5 year average level, as
well as to underscore the determination of oil producers to
ensure market stability, predictability and sustainable
development – the joint actions of the participating producers
should be extended by 9 months, through March 31, 2018.
The two ministers undertook to consult with their colleagues
within the group and with other producers between now and May
24, with the goal of reaching full consensus on the 9-month
extension of the Declaration of Cooperation. The ministers also
expressed optimism that a wider circle of countries outside the
current group will see the benefit of this cooperation in
bringing stability to oil markets, and will join the effort."
