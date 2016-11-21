Nov 20 Iraq will offer three new proposal at the
upcoming OPEC meeting in Vienna to implement oil output cut, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing Iraqi Oil
Minister Jabbar Ali al-Luaibi.
The options will be consistent with OPEC policy and will
bolster the unity of the group, the Journal reported citing
Luaibi. on.wsj.com/2fhQeIz
Luaibi told the Journal "Our alternatives are based on other
variables and will make it easier for OPEC members to make a
decision", but he declined to give details over the proposals.
The Iraq oil ministry was not immediately available for
comment.
Reuters reported last week that OPEC is moving closer
towards finalizing this month its first deal since 2008 to limit
oil output.
(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)